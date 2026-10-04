How to watch Portugal vs Norway for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Group A4 Nations League fixture

Watch Portugal vs Norway for free from anywhere in the world as Portugal chase their fourth win in four Nations League games. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-Off Time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 4:45am AEST (Mon)
- Free Stream: Virgin Media Play (Ireland) / RTP (Portugal)
- TV Channels: Amazon Prime Video (UK) / Fox Sports 2 (US) / beIN Sports (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN
Despite the turmoil of their talismanic captain leaving in a huff over a lack of playing time, Portugal sailed through their first three Nations League matches and are all but home and hosed.
Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's meeting with Norway lacks a certain 'Clash of the Titans' aspect. Jorge Jesus might be grateful for that now the sideshow has mostly passed.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Portugal vs Norway online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Portugal vs Norway for free?
Yes, Portugal vs Norway is free to watch in Ireland on Virgin Media Play with English commentary provided..
RTP in Portugal will also have full free coverage of the game.
Abroad for Portugal vs Norway? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch Portugal vs Norway from anywhere
Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Portugal vs Norway. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
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📺 Stream Portugal vs Norway
Watch Portugal vs Norway in the UK
UK viewers can watch Portugal vs Norway live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm BST.
Watch Portugal vs Norway on Amazon Prime Video
Fans in the UK can watch Portugal vs Norway on Amazon Prime Video, with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 all that's required for you to gain access to this Nations League match.
Watch Portugal vs Norway in the US
In the US, Fox Sports 2 will broadcast Portugal vs Norway with kick-off arriving at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT.
Watch Portugal vs Norway on Fox Sports 2
Fox Sports 2 is available via cord-cutters such as Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Alternatively, in-house streamer Fox One carries FS2 with a 3-day free trial available on the platform.
Watch Portugal vs Norway in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch Portugal vs Norway live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 3.
Watch Portugal vs Norway on beIN Sports
Watch Portugal vs Norway live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.
Portugal vs Norway: Nations League preview
Erling Haaland has plenty on his plate at the moment but remains the star turn in this fixture. The Manchester City striker will be well aware that Portugal have run away with the group but have conceded three goals in their last two matches.
Lining up against him is a resurgent Joao Felix. The 26-year-old has attracted acclaim for his performances over the last couple of weeks and has scored in all three of Portugal's games.
Cristiano Ronaldo left the camp under a cloud but Jesus' crack at the national team job has got off to a stellar start. Three wins in three means that Portugal are on the cusp of a play-off place.
History's on their side too. Portugal have won their last three games against Norway and have only been beaten once in all their previous meetings.
Ronaldo wasn't involved in that game in 2010 either. Whether that's an omen or not, Portugal seem to be doing just fine without him.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Portugal 2-0 Norway
Four wins in four for Portugal and a play-off spot locked in with time to spare.
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Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
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