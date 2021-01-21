Cristiano Ronaldo News and Features

Date of birth: February 5, 1985

Instagram: @cristiano

Club(s): Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus

Country: Portugal

Signing fee: £99million

Manchester United signed him from Sporting Lisbon after he ran them ragged in a pre-season friendly in 2003. Won three successive Premier League titles and a Champions League at Old Trafford and has secured his place as one of the greatest players – and most prolific goalscorers – of all time, adding four more Champions League titles with Real Madrid and five FIFA Ballon d'Or wins. Also captained Portugal to Euro 2016 glory.