Cristiano Ronaldo News and Features

Date of birth: February 5, 1985
Instagram: @cristiano
Club(s): Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus
Country: Portugal
Signing fee: £99million

Manchester United signed him from Sporting Lisbon after he ran them ragged in a pre-season friendly in 2003. Won three successive Premier League titles and a Champions League at Old Trafford and has secured his place as one of the greatest players – and most prolific goalscorers – of all time, adding four more Champions League titles with Real Madrid and five FIFA Ballon d'Or wins. Also captained Portugal to Euro 2016 glory. 

Premier League 100

Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation

Premier League
Manchester City

Which Manchester City winning run is the longest in English history? Why some football records make no sense

By Richard Jolly

Manchester City's victories, Cristiano Ronaldo's career goals and Kasper Schmeichel's Leicester appearances are all open to interpretation

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan transfer news: Zlatan Ibrahimovic moves past 500 club goals and hints that he wants to extend his stay

By FourFourTwo Staff

The 39-year-old striker has been in exceptional form this season, yesterday’s brace taking him to 14 goals in 11 league appearances

FFT Top 30

RANKED! FourFourTwo's top 30 men's footballers in the world 2020

By FourFourTwo Staff

With votes from 128 journalists in 102 countries, FourFourTwo crowns the best footballer in the world

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid transfer news: Former PSG player claims that Kylian Mbappe wants to move to the Bernabeu

By FourFourTwo Staff

Jese Rodriguez says that the French striker idolises Cristiano Ronaldo and aims to follow in his footsteps by playing for Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo 2007-08

The greatest English season ever? When Cristiano Ronaldo fired Manchester United to glory at home and abroad in 2007/08

By Jon Fadugba

CR7 As the Portuguese legend turns 36, FFT reviews CR7's astonishing 42-goal campaign which ended with silverware on the grandest stage of all

CR7
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo set to extend Serie A stay beyond 38th birthday

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Portuguese forward will be offered a one-year extension to his contract in Turin.

FIFA 21 TOTY

FIFA 21 TOTY: Defenders and midfielders' ratings revealed

By Mark White

FIFA 21 The FIFA 21 Team of the Year is slowly being revealed - with the midfield maestros next on the list

FIFA 21
Italy Soccer Italian Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 760th goal ignites questions over all-time scoring record

By PA Staff

Cristiano Ronaldo

Year Zero: How Cristiano Ronaldo's 2006/07 Manchester United season turned him into the player we know

By Andrew Murray

Year Zero Cristiano Ronaldo was branded a showpony, then a pariah, as his future at Old Trafford looked to be on the rocks. But in 2006, he strapped a rocket launcher to his career. As the Portuguese great turns 35, we look at the season that made him

Year Zero
