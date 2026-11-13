Scotland vs North Macedonia FREE live streams: TV Channels, Kick-Off Time and Predictions for Nations League clash at Hampden Park

Watch Scotland vs North Macedonia for free from anywhere, as Sebastien Pocognoli hunts his first home win as manager in this Nations League fixture. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Scotland manager Pocognoli is aiming to make it third time lucky at Hampden Park, after seeing his side fall to defeats against Switzerland and Slovenia in the previous international window.

It should be a milestone night regardless, with captain Andy Robertson set to win a record-equalling 102nd cap, drawing him level with the great Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Scotland vs North Macedonia online, on TV, and from anywhere — including for FREE.

How to watch Scotland vs North Macedonia for free in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Scotland vs North Macedonia live and for free.

The game will be shown on BBC Two, BBC Scotland and online on BBC iPlayer, with kick-off at 7:45pm BST.

Outside of the UK? Use NordVPN to unlock your BBC iPlayer stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Scotland vs North Macedonia for free on BBC iPlayer Scotland vs North Macedonia will be broadcast live and for free on BBC Two and BBC Scotland, while you can also stream the game on BBC iPlayer. You just need a television licence and a BBC account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).

Watch Scotland vs North Macedonia from anywhere

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How to watch Scotland vs North Macedonia in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Scotland vs North Macedonia live on Fox Sports, the official broadcast partner of the Nations League in the States.

Fox Soccer Plus has live coverage of the clash at Hampden Park, which kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.

Not in the US? Access your usual Fox Sports stream with a VPN.

Watch Scotland vs North Macedonia on Fox Soccer Plus Fox Soccer Plus is available via cord-cutters such as Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Alternatively, in-house streamer Fox One carries Fox Soccer Plus, with a 3-day free trial available on the platform.

How to watch Scotland vs North Macedonia in Australia

Scotland vs North Macedonia is live on beIN SPORTS in Australia.

The game is live on the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service, with kick-off at 6:45am AEDT on Saturday.

Abroad? Watch Scotland vs North Macedonia on beIN SPORTS with a VPN.

Watch Scotland vs North Macedonia on beIN SPORTS Watch Scotland vs North Macedonia live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial for new customers included in both plans.

Scotland vs North Macedonia: Preview

Scotland are aiming to finish their Nations League campaign with a flourish after a mixed start to Sebastien Pocognoli's reign as manager.

Their best performances in Group B1 have come on the road, in a 0-0 draw with Slovenia and 2-0 win over North Macedonia, while the Scots' displays at home have left a lot to be desired. Defeats of 3-0 and 2-1 by Switzerland and Slovenia respectively mean they look set to finish third in the table, which would send them into a relegation play-off against a team in the tier below.

Pocognoli will still believe his side can catch second-place Slovenia, though, and a first home win in charge would keep them in the hunt as long as Bostjan Cesar's team do not beat Switzerland.

Influential midfielder Scott McTominay returns to the squad after a successful heart procedure, while striker Che Adams is back from injury and Rangers' James Penrice is included for the first time. Meanwhile, captain Andy Robertson is set to equal Sir Kenny Dalglish's national caps record as he draws level on 102 appearances.

North Macedonia travel to Glasgow more in hope than expectation after a chastening opening four games in Group B1, in which they scored no goals and conceded ten. In fact, the minnows have failed to find the net in any of their past eight matches, with their most recent goal coming in a 7-1 thrashing by Wales 12 months ago.

Only a victory will keep alive North Macedonia's hopes of overtaking Scotland into third place. Among the players aiming to do that is former Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski, who could win his 93rd senior cap, but Rangers forward Bojan Miovski has been left out.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Scotland 3-0 North Macedonia

The Scots eased past these opponents in their own backyard and we expect them to do the same on home turf.