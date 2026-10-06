How to watch Scotland vs Slovenia for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Nations League match in Glasgow

Watch Scotland vs Slovenia for free from anywhere in the world as Sebastien Pocognoli looks to follow up Scotland's win against North Macedonia. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Scotland vs Slovenia: key information Kick-Off Time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 4:45am AEST (Wed.)

7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 4:45am AEST (Wed.) Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)

(UK) TV Channels: BBC Two (UK) / Fox Soccer Plus (US) / beIN Sports 1 (AUS)

BBC Two (UK) / Fox Soccer Plus (US) / beIN Sports 1 (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

Tonight's game at Hampden Park has the potential to be the pivotal match in the group. If Scotland have designs on promotion, now's the time to make their case.

With top playing bottom in the other game, Scotland and Slovenia are locked together on four points apiece and have already played each other to a draw.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Scotland vs Slovenia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Scotland vs Slovenia for free in the UK

UK viewers can watch Scotland vs Slovenia live and free on BBC Two, with coverage also available on BBC iPlayer.

Those away from the UK can access their free stream with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Scotland vs Slovenia on BBC iPlayer Fans in the UK can watch Scotland vs Slovenia on BBC iPlayer. All you need is a TV Licence and an account with a valid UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB)

Watch Scotland vs Slovenia from anywhere

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📺 Stream Scotland vs Slovenia

Watch Scotland vs Slovenia in the US

In the US, Fox Soccer Plus will broadcast Scotland vs Slovenia with kick-off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT.

Watch Scotland vs Slovenia in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Scotland vs Slovenia live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 1.

Watch Scotland vs Slovenia on beIN Sports Watch Scotland vs Slovenia live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Scotland vs Slovenia: Nations League preview

A goalless draw in Ljubljana at the end of September will start to look like a very useful result if Scotland can back it up with a win in Glasgow, which would put three points between the sides with just two matches remaining.

Getting past North Macedonia was key, and Scotland did just that on Saturday thanks to Kieron Bowie’s goal and the safety net of John McGinn’s penalty. However, Scott McKenna’s red card provided an unwelcome ending.

Slovenia also secured a 2-0 victory when they faced the group’s bottom side. Zan Vipotnik gave them an early lead in Switzerland on Saturday, but an own goal pegged them back almost immediately before Dan Ndoye put the hosts ahead by half-time.

It was Slovenia’s first competitive win in more than a year and a half. Sixteen years on from reaching their highest-ever FIFA World Ranking of 15th, they now sit comfortably outside the top 50 and look set to remain there for the time being.

Scotland, meanwhile, will be hoping to end the year inside the top 40 and with their hopes of climbing to League A in the Nations League still alive. A win against Slovenia would boost their chances of achieving both objectives.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Scotland 2-0 Slovenia

FourFourTwo predicts that the Hampden crowd will play their part in a win.