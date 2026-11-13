Serbia vs Germany FREE live streams: TV Channels, kick-off time and predictions as Jurgen Klopp's side continue Nations League campaign

Watch Serbia vs Germany for free from anywhere as Jurgen Klopp's side aim to boost their chances of reaching the Nations League quarter-finals. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Serbia lost their opening four matches in Group A2 but they can still finish above Die Mannschaft if they win tonight and results go their way in the final round of fixtures.

Klopp's men sit third in the table, three points behind the Netherlands and Greece, and remain in the hunt for a quarter-final place.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Serbia vs Germany online, on TV, and from anywhere — including for FREE.

Can I watch Serbia vs Germany for free? Yes! Serbia vs Germany is one of a select number of Nations League matches available for free on Fubo Sports Network, which is available via Tubi in the US. The game is also being broadcast live and for free in both of the countries involved, on Serbian public broadcaster RTS, as well as RTL in Germany. Abroad for Serbia vs Germany? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Serbia vs Germany from anywhere

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Watch Serbia vs Germany in the UK

Amazon Prime Video has live coverage of Serbia vs Germany in the UK, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Serbia vs Germany will cost just £2.49 on a pay-per-view basis

Travelling outside the UK? You need a VPN to access your Amazon Prime Video stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Serbia vs Germany in the US

As mentioned earlier, US viewers can stream Serbia vs Germany live on Fubo Sports Network via Tubi at no cost.

Fubo TV, an official broadcast partner of the Nations League, also has live coverage of the game, which kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.

Not in the US? Access your free Serbia vs Germany stream with a VPN.

Watch Serbia vs Germany in Australia

beIN SPORTS has live coverage of Serbia vs Germany in Australia.

The game is live on beIN SPORTS 2 and the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service, with kick-off at 6:45am AEDT on Saturday.

beIN SPORTS plans are available for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year. Both plans include a 7-day free trial for new customers.

Abroad? Watch Serbia vs Germany on beIN SPORTS with a VPN.

Serbia vs Germany: Nations League preview

Serbia will be relieved to reach their final two games of 2026 after a nightmare 12 months for Veljko Paunovic's side.

The Eagles have lost seven of their eight matches this year, and each of their last six games - including all four in Nations League Group A2. However, they will retain a faint hope of avoiding relegation to the second tier if they can beat Germany in Belgrade.

Sasa Lukic and Nemanja Maksimovic are unavailable through suspension, while former Fulham and Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic looks set to lead the line.

Serbia are the only team Germany have beaten in their four matches under Jurgen Klopp, after goals by Tom Bischof and Florian Wirtz secured a 2-0 win in Munich last month.

A draw and a defeat against Greece, plus another draw with the Netherlands, means Die Mannschaft are likely to need at least four points from tonight's game and Monday's home clash with the Dutch if they are to reach the Nations League quarter-finals.

Klopp named a 24-man squad for this international window but can include only 23 players across his starting XI and substitutes' bench, so Borussia Monchengladbach teenager Wael Mohya misses out in Belgrade.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Serbia 0-2 Germany

We are predicting a win and a clean sheet for Die Mannschaft, setting up a fascinating clash with the Dutch on Monday.