How to watch Spain vs England for FREE: Live Streams, TV Channels & Predictions for HUGE Nations League Clash

Watch Spain vs England for free from anywhere in the world as Group A3 of the Nations League is decided. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

After Thursday night victories for both Spain and England, this clash will decide who finishes top and gets the better seeding for the Nations League quarter-finals in March.

Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal will return to Spain's squad after missing the game against Czechia, while Ezri Konsa should make a welcome return at centre-back for Thomas Tuchel's England.

Victory will see England finish top, while Spain can secure first place with a draw.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Spain vs England online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Spain vs England for FREE

Spain vs England is free to watch in the United Kingdom on ITV1 and ITVX. All you require is a logged-in account and a TV licence.

Spanish residents can stream for free on RTVE Play and Irish residents can watch at no cost on Virgin Media Play.

Outside any of these countries? Use NordVPN to unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Spain vs England for free from anywhere with a VPN

What if you're away from home when Spain vs England is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Exclusive Deal NordVPN Black Friday Deal: Get 77% Off + 3 Months Free



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

💰 3 months extra free

📺 Stream Spain vs England

Watch Spain vs England in the UK

ITV is the official broadcaster of England's Nations League matches and will be showing Spain vs England today.

Outside the UK at the moment? Unlock your stream with NordVPN.

Watch Spain vs England FREE on ITVX Online viewers can watch Spain vs England on ITVX - the registration process is simple. You just need a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV licence.

Watch Spain vs England in the US

Spain vs England will be broadcast on Fubo in the US with the game a pay-per-view event.

Watch Spain vs England on Fubo Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the Nations League, and will be showing the Spain vs England game as a pay-per-view event. A fee of $19.99 will be required to watch.

Watch Spain vs England in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Spain vs England live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 3.

Watch Spain vs England on beIN Sports Watch Spain vs England live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Spain vs England: Nations League preview

England weren't at their best against Croatia on Thursday, but they didn't need to be. A 2-1 win at Wembley, sealed by a penalty from Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane, ensured they remain in control of their own destiny.

Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions couldn't have asked for a tougher test in their final group fixture. They face European champions and World Cup winners Spain in Madrid, less than two months after losing to them at Wembley.

Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal scored Spain's goals in a 3-2 victory that night, with Baena on the scoresheet again as Luis de la Fuente's side beat Czech Republic 2-0 on Thursday.

A draw would be enough for Spain to finish top, but the job is effectively done for both teams already. England, three points behind heading into the final fixture, have won all four of their games against Czech Republic and Croatia – not surprising, but satisfactory.

Their last win against Spain came in the Nations League in Seville eight years ago, when Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Kane all got on the scoresheet. There's been plenty of water under the bridge since then.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Spain 1-0 England

Last time Spain lost a match was March 2024 and they haven't even had to settled for a draw since Cape Verde.