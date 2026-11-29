Derbies in the Championship don't get much bigger than Cardiff City's trip along the coast to play Swansea City and vice-versa.

The Swans will host the first South Wales derby of the season and the first for nearly two years since their 3-0 loss at the Cardiff City Stadium in the middle of the 2024/25 season.

They kick off this lunchtime encounter within touching distance of the play-off places but winless in their last four matches.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Swansea City vs Cardiff City in the Championship online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for FREE.

Watch Swansea City vs Cardiff City from anywhere

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Watch Swansea City vs Cardiff City in the UK

Swansea City vs Cardiff City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

The Championship clash will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with kick-off at 12:00pm GMT.

Watch Swansea City vs Cardiff City on Sky Sports Sky Sports holds the main UK rights for the 2026/27 EFL season, showing over 1,000 live games across its channels and Sky+ streaming. Packages start at £35 a month, with Sky Sports available for £24 a month on a 24-month Sky TV contract. Short

Watch Swansea City vs Cardiff City in the US

Swansea City vs Cardiff City is being shown on Paramount+ in the US. Kick-off is at 7:00am ET.

US resident abroad? Use NordVPN to watch your usual Paramount+ stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Swansea City vs Cardiff City on Paramount+ Paramount+ is an official EFL broadcast partner in the US, with a current offer giving 79% off the first two months, reducing the price from $13.99 to just $2.99.

Watch Swansea City vs Cardiff City in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Swansea City vs Cardiff City on beIN SPORTS.

The game kicks-off at 11:00pm AEDT and will be live on beIN SPORTS 2, as well as the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming platform.

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Watch Swansea City vs Cardiff City on beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS is the official broadcast partner of the EFL in Australia and will show 155 Championship matches live this season, plus every Carabao Cup fixture and games from Leagues One and Two. It currently costs $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year ($129.99 for the first year), with both plans featuring a 7-day free trial.

Swansea City vs Cardiff City: Preview

Cardiff are in the bottom half of the Championship table and have lost their last two games, but will be raring to go against a Swansea team in something of a state of mid-season flux.

Former Swans and Wales defender Ashley Williams remains in charge as their interim head coach after the shock departure of Vitor Matos, who was a week short of his first anniversary at the club when he left for Strasbourg.

Williams was immediately presented with two tough fixtures, banking a creditable draw but perhaps fortuitous draw with West Bromwich Albion before Swansea's midweek defeat at the hands of leaders Middlesbrough.

The prospect of Cardiff next on the docket can be viewed in either of two ways: An opportunity to get back on track against weaker opposition on paper, or an unwelcome test at a time of vulnerability.

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The Bluebirds were seven points from the top half of the table after 17 matches, but do at least have the stability of Brian Barry-Murphy's leadership as head coach after promotion in May.

But their own form is crying out for an underdog away win in the derby. Cardiff were beaten 4-0 by Preston North End in midweek, their second consecutive defeat in the Championship, and have only beaten hapless Burnley in their last five.

The scheduling of the November international break means that their last win, against Birmingham City, was more than a month ago.

That win was preceded by a draw away at Middlesbrough. A repeat of that sort of outing will likely be in Barry-Murphy's thinking. The atmospheric backdrop, though, will be rather different this afternoon.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Swansea City 2-1 Cardiff City

It's a tough one to call, but we think the derby factor and home advantage will be enough to see a stronger Swansea team give Williams his first win.