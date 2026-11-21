Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town for free as Spurs look to bounce back from their defeat to Leeds United in the Premier League. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham Hotspur conjured up three wins in a row before the November international break, their first three of the season in the Premier League.

It's all eyes on Spurs this weekend as they aim to prove that it was the subsequent defeat at Leeds United, not the three wins before it, that were the blip.

Only one of the three teams Spurs beat started this weekend above today's opposition in the table. As such, Ipswich Town represent a useful test.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town in the Premier League online and from anywhere.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town for FREE

Fans in the US can stream Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town for free thanks to YouTube TV's 10-day free trial, which carries USA Network — the US broadcaster of this game.

Outside the US? Use Proton VPN (30-day money back guarantee) to unblock your free Fulham vs Newcastle United stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

Is Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town on TV in the UK?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

Outside the UK, the game is available in virtually every country across the globe. If you're visiting the UK, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual coverage.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town in the US

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town is live on USA Network in the United States. Kick-off is at 10:00am ET.

Outside of the US? Use Proton VPN to access your Fulham vs Newcastle United stream.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town live on Stan Sport. The game kicks-off at 2:00am AEDT on Sunday.

Travelling outside Australia? Watch Fulham vs Newcastle United on Stan Sport with Proton VPN.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town on Stan Sport Stan Sport plans start at AU$24.99/month for a limited-time. The streaming service will not only show Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town, but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Tottenham Hotspur tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Tottenham Hotspur hospitality offers a diverse range of premium experiences, from vibrant social lounges to private boxes. Packages include premium padded seating in prime locations, exclusive lounge access pre- and post-match, gourmet dining, and a complimentary drinks package. Guests may also enjoy live entertainment and Spurs legend appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town: Preview

Ipswich also won three of their first 10 league matches of the season on their return to the top flight, but are winless in the last four. They went into the international break on the back of a 2-1 loss against Bournemouth, manager Gary O'Neil's old club.

The Tractor Boys have only won once away from Portman Road and it's noteworthy that the opponents on that occasion were Crystal Palace, now bottom of the Premier League with more than a quarter of the season played.

Last time these teams met was in February 2025, when Spurs won 4-1 in Suffolk to edge Ipswich closer to an increasingly inevitable relegation. Ipswich won the previous four matches against Spurs, all in the Premier League but mostly more than two decades ago.

Brennan Johnson, Djed Spence and Omari Hutchinson accounted for four of the five goals last time around. All of them have since moved on but Dejan Kulusevski, the last scorer, played for Sweden last week for the first time after nearly two years out with a knee injury.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Kulusevski's return coincided with Spurs' upturn in fortunes. His first three appearances were in Spurs' first three wins, though he played a total of 17 minutes against Coventry City, Chelsea and Palace.

He managed 25 minutes against Leeds and another half an hour in Sweden's Nations League victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Solna last Saturday before briefly featuring once again against Poland in midweek.

Getting key players fit is surely central to De Zerbi's hopes of keeping Spurs on track this season. There are a handful of players whose availability for this match is in doubt and it says everything about Spurs that this should be seen as a boost.

Savio, Lucas Bergvall, Mykhailo Mudryk and Martin Dubravka are among the players whose fitness has been tracked closely this week.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Ipswich Town

If De Zerbi's cracked the code again, Spurs are justifiably favourites today. There will be tough games ahead but a home win is the likeliest outcome based on recent form.