How to watch Turkey vs Belgium for FREE: Live stream Nations League 2026/27 online from anywhere

Watch Turkey vs Belgium in the Nations League for free from anywhere, as two teams who need a result in Group A1 meet in Izmir. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Crescent-Stars begin a new era under manager Sergen Yalcin, after Vincenzo Montella was sacked last month following four successive defeats that has left Turkey on the brink of relegation.

Belgium are aiming to do the double over tonight's opponents, having beaten them 3-0 in Liege last month, and another win would boost their chances of reaching the quarter-finals.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Turkey vs Belgium online, on TV, and from anywhere — including for FREE.

Can I watch Turkey vs Belgium for free? Yes! Turkey vs Belgium will be shown live at no cost on Belgian broadcasters RTL Play and VTM GO, as well as on free-to-air ATV and TV8in Turkey. Abroad for Turkey vs Belgium? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Turkey vs Belgium from anywhere

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📺 Stream Turkey vs Belgium

Watch Turkey vs Belgium in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Turkey vs Belgium live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 5:00pm GMT.

The PPV figure will come in at £2.49 with access limited to just the Turkey vs Belgium fixture.

Travelling outside the UK? You need a VPN to access your Amazon Prime Video stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Turkey vs Belgium in the US

US viewers can watch Turkey vs Belgium live on Fox Sports 1.

FS1 is available via cord-cutters such as Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Alternatively, in-house streamer Fox One carries FS1, with a 3-day free trial available on the platform., with kick-off at 12:00pm ET.

Visiting the US from Turkey? Access your usual free Nations League stream with NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee).

Watch Turkey vs Belgium in Australia

beIN SPORTS is showing Turkey vs Belgium live in Australia, with coverage on beIN Sports 3 and the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service.

beIN SPORTS comes in at $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year. Both plans include a 7-day free trial for new customers.

Kick-off is at 4:00am AEDT on Friday.

Visiting another country from Oz? Unlock your Turkey vs Belgium stream on beIN Sports with a VPN.

Turkey vs Belgium: Nations League preview

Turkey head into the final two matchdays of Group A1 under new management, after Vincenzo Montella paid the price for a disastrous World Cup and an awful start to the Nations League campaign.

Former Crescent-Stars midfielder Sergen Yalcin takes over and would immediately endear himself to the fans if he can somehow avoid relegation to League B, with Turkey needing to beat Belgium by four goals, then overcome France on Sunday while hoping tonight's opponents lose to Italy.

Centre back Abdulkerim Badarkci is suspended and Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz remains sidelined through injury, so Arda Guler will once again be responsible for carrying most of Turkey's attacking threat as he aims to carry his good form with Real Madrid onto the international stage.

Belgium start the international window just one point behind second-place Italy, who they face on Sunday, so a victory in Izmir would keep their fate in their own hands when they take on the Azzurri in Brussels.

The Red Devils need to finish in the top two of Group A1 to qualify for the quarter-finals and a pair of wins this week would secure their place in the last eight.

Manager Mark van Bommel has been boosted by the return of Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku, who missed the previous Nations League window through injury. He is expected to start against Turkey, despite lively performances by wide men Mika Godts and Dodi Lukebakio in September and October.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Turkey 1-2 Belgium

The hosts will be out to impress their new manager, but that may not be enough.