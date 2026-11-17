Watch Wales vs Portugal for FREE from anywhere as Craig Bellamy's side host the Nations League holders in their final game in Group A4. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Wales' hopes of avoiding finishing bottom of the group ended with Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Norway, but they can still stay in the top tier if they win their League A/B play-off next March.

Portugal have already qualified for the quarter-finals and need just a point to seal top spot, despite their shock 4-1 home defeat by Denmark three days ago.

Here are all the details you need to watch Wales vs Portugal live streams online, on TV, and from anywhere — including for FREE.

Wales vs Portugal: Team News

Wales XI: Ward; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Dasilva; Wilson, Sheehan; James, Brooks, Thomas; Colwill

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Cancelo, António Silva, Renato Veiga, Dalot; Pedro Neto, Vitinha; Joao Neves, Trincão, B. Fernandes; G. Ramos

How to watch Wales vs Portugal for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Wales vs Portugal live and for free on BBC Two and BBC One Wales, while S4C has Welsh-language coverage of the Nations League clash.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Watch Wales vs Portugal free on BBC iPlayer BBC Two, BBC One Wales and S4C are all available via BBC iPlayer. All you need to watch for free is an account with a valid TV license and a UK postcode (e.g. CF10 1NS). ‼️ Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

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📺 Stream Wales vs Portugal

How to watch Wales vs Portugal in the US

Fubo TV is the US broadcaster of Wales vs Portugal, with live coverage on the Fubo Sports Network 2 channel. The game kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.

Not in the US? Access your usual Fubo TV stream with a VPN.

Watch Wales vs Portugal on Fubo TV Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the Nations League. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

How to watch Wales vs Portugal in Australia

Wales vs Portugal is live on beIN SPORTS in Australia, with coverage available via beIN SPORTS 3 and the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service. Kick-off is at 6:45am AEDT on Wednesday.

Abroad? Unlock your Wales vs Portugal stream on beIN SPORTS with a VPN.

Watch Wales vs Portugal on beIN SPORTS Wales vs Portugal is live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT in Australia, with prices starting at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day free trial for new users.

Wales vs Portugal: Preview

If Wales need any extra motivation before tonight's clash with Portugal, they only need to look a mile down the road. Three days after the country's rugby union players delivered a stunning upset to beat New Zealand at the Principality Stadium, the country's footballers will be aiming to produce more heroics in Cardiff.

Granted, there is not as much riding on this Nations League clash at the Cardiff City Stadium, with Wales guaranteed to finish bottom of Group A4 and set for a promotion/relegation play-off next March. But if Craig Bellamy's side were to win, it might even trump last month's brilliant victory over Norway here.

It would be even more impressive given that influential midfielder Ethan Ampadu is suspended and full-back Neco Williams is a fitness doubt. Meanwhile, Ben Cabango and Sorba Thomas both return from their respective bans.

Portugal had already sealed their place in the quarter-finals before Saturday's game against Denmark, but the 4-1 defeat on home soil would have stung nonetheless.

The scoreline and result was out of keeping with a side who had won all four Nations League matches up to that point, as they look to retain a trophy they have already lifted twice in its short history.

Jorge Jesus' team just need to avoid defeat to top the group, or for Denmark to drop points against Norway, but they will be without suspended duo Ruben Dias and Joao Palhinha, as well as injured midfielder Bernardo Silva.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wales 1-2 Portugal

Portugal should bounce back from Saturday's result with a victory, but the manner of their defeat showed they can be vulnerable.