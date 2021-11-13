Wales World Cup 2022 squad: Rob Page names his final qualification squad

Should they qualify, the Wales World Cup 2022 squad will be named in around 12 months' time. Today, Rob Page takes a step closer to that final 23, with his last selection for the group stage qualifiers.

Neither Gareth Bale nor Aaron Ramsey are enjoying particularly good seasons at club level, but they remain hugely important figures for their country. If Wales do make it to Qatar, Bale and Ramsey will have been instrumental in helping them get there.

Further experience is provided by the likes of Chris Gunter, Joe Allen and Ben Davies, while Danny Ward looks set to continue between the sticks ahead of Wayne Hennessey.

There are some younger faces too, including the 19-year-old midfielder Rubin Colwell and Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, who is one year his senior. Dylan Levitt and Ben Cabango were initially selected but had to pull out with injuries.

Wales World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Wayne Hennessey, Burnley

GK: Danny Ward, Leicester

GK: Adam Davies, Stoke

DF: Chris Gunter, Charlton

DF: Ben Davies, Tottenham

DF: Connor Roberts, Burnley

DF: Ethan Ampadu, Venezia (loan)

DF: Chris Mepham, Bournemouth

DF: Joe Rodon, Tottenham

DF: Neco Williams, Liverpool

DF: Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sheffield United

DF: James Lawrence, St Pauli

MF: Aaron Ramsey, Juventus

MF: Joe Allen, Stoke

MF: Jonny Williams, Swindon

MF: Harry Wilson, Fulham

MF: Joe Morrell, Portsmouth

MF: Will Vaulks, Cardiff

MF: Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest

MF: Rubin Colwill, Cardiff

MF: Sorba Thomas, Huddersfield

FW: Gareth Bale, Real Madrid

FW: Dan James, Leeds

FW: Kieffer Moore, Cardiff

FW: Mark Harris, Cardiff

FW: Tyler Roberts, Leeds

How many players are Wales allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

Rob Page was permitted 26 players for Euro 2020, due to the potential of COVID-19 outbreaks during the tournament. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - unless otherwise stated - it is expected that the squad number will be reduced back down to the usual 23.

This could well be adjusted, however, in the coming months. Substitute numbers were raised during the pandemic too, allowing five changes to be made a game instead of the regular three. This has remained this season in international competition: it is possible that the squad number will increase to 26 once more - especially with the World Cup taking place midseason.

When will the final Wales 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November of next year. It is expected that the preparations for the tournament will begin as soon as next summer.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final Wales 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, and assuming qualification, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Rob Page's final Wales 2022 World Cup squad.

Gareth Bale is the team's talisman and that has not changed despite some difficult times at club level. The forward was a bit-part player at Tottenham last term and is now on the fringes of the Real Madrid squad, but he remains the most important member of Page's squad.

Aaron Ramsey is also struggling for game time at present, but the Juventus midfielder is another who will be on the plane to Qatar should Wales make it. Ben Davies, Chris Gunter and Joe Allen are other stalwarts of the national team, while Daniel James, Joe Rodon and Harry Wilson belong to the next generation.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans