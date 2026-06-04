World Cup 2026 Predictor challenge: Receive a £5 free bet and a share of a £1,000 prize pot every round
Get a free £5 bet from BOYLE Sports and also be in with a chance of winning a share of our £1,000 prize pot every round
Play FourFourTwo's Free To Play World Cup Predictor game, brought to you via BOYLE Sports, and you'll get a free £5 bet AND be in with a chance of winning a share of our £1,000 prizepot every round.
For each round of the 2026 World Cup (Three group games, last 32, last 16, quarter finals, semi-finals, final) BOYLE Sports are putting on a Free To Play World Cup Predictor game for FourFourTwo.com readers – whether you're a new or existing BOYLE Sports customer.
Here's the game's schedule. It couldn't be easier to play:
Matchday 1: Predict every nations' first game (win, lose or draw)
Matchday 2: Predict every nations' second game: (win, lose or draw)
Matchday 3: Predict every nations' third game: (win, lose or draw)
Matchday 4: Predict the outcomes of the final eight Round of 32 games: (winner + amount of goals in 90 minutes, plus added on time – not including extra-time or pens)
Matchday 5: Predict the outcomes of the final four Round of 16 games: (winner + amount of goals in 90 minutes, plus added on time – not including extra-time or pens)
Matchday 6: Predict the outcomes of the final three Quarter Final games: (winner + correct scoreline in 90 minutes, plus added on time – not including extra-time or pens)
Matchday 7: Predict the correct scorelines of the two Semi Finals after 90 minutes, plus added on time – not including extra-time or pens, with the minute of the first goal in the first Semi Final the tie breaker
Matchday 8: Predict the correct scorelines of the 3rd Place Playoff and World Cup Final after 90 minutes, plus added on time – not including extra-time or pens, with the minute of the first goal in the World Cup Final the tie breaker
Everytime you make a prediction you will be credited with a £5/€5 free bet within 24 hours, meaning you could bag up to £40/€40 in free bets over the course of the tournament (even if you don't get a single result right!).
Those who are most accurate each round will win a share of a £1,000/€1,000 jackpot, which renews every matchday!
Deadlines
Matchday 1: Closes Thurs 11 June, 7pm BST
Matchday 2: Closes Thurs 18 June, 4pm BST
Matchday 3: Closes Weds 24 June, 7pm BST
Matchday 4: Closes Weds 1 July, 8pm BST
Matchday 5: Closes Thurs 6 July, 7pm BST
Matchday 6: Closes Fri 10 July, 7pm BST
Matchday 7: Closes Tues 14 July, 7pm BST
Matchday 8: Closes Sat 18 July, 9pm BST
Terms and Conditions
18+. Online customers only. 1x entry per person per round. 09:00 4/6/26 - 19:00 19/7/26. Competition resets after each match round is complete. Schedule in Full Terms here. Free £/€5 Bets credited within 48hrs, expires after 7 days. £/€1K Match Round Jackpots to be shared equally if multiple winners. Account & Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
A former goalkeeper, Ketch joined FourFourTwo as Deputy Editor in 2022 having worked across ChronicleLive, LeedsLive, Hull Daily Mail, YorkshireLive, Teesside Gazette and the Huddersfield Examiner as a Northern Football Editor. Prior to that he was the Senior Writer at BBC Match of the Day magazine. He has interviewed the likes of Harry Kane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gareth Southgate and attended two World Cup finals and two Champions League finals. He has been a Newcastle United season ticket holder since 2000 and has a deep knowledge on the history and culture of football shirts.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.