World Cup 2026 Predictor challenge: Receive a £5 free bet and a share of a £1,000 prize pot every round

Play FourFourTwo's Free To Play World Cup Predictor game, brought to you via BOYLE Sports, and you'll get a free £5 bet AND be in with a chance of winning a share of our £1,000 prizepot every round.

For each round of the 2026 World Cup (Three group games, last 32, last 16, quarter finals, semi-finals, final) BOYLE Sports are putting on a Free To Play World Cup Predictor game for FourFourTwo.com readers – whether you're a new or existing BOYLE Sports customer.



Here's the game's schedule. It couldn't be easier to play:



Matchday 1: Predict every nations' first game (win, lose or draw)

Matchday 2: Predict every nations' second game: (win, lose or draw)

Matchday 3: Predict every nations' third game: (win, lose or draw)

Matchday 4: Predict the outcomes of the final eight Round of 32 games: (winner + amount of goals in 90 minutes, plus added on time – not including extra-time or pens)

Matchday 5: Predict the outcomes of the final four Round of 16 games: (winner + amount of goals in 90 minutes, plus added on time – not including extra-time or pens)

Matchday 6: Predict the outcomes of the final three Quarter Final games: (winner + correct scoreline in 90 minutes, plus added on time – not including extra-time or pens)

Matchday 7: Predict the correct scorelines of the two Semi Finals after 90 minutes, plus added on time – not including extra-time or pens, with the minute of the first goal in the first Semi Final the tie breaker

Matchday 8: Predict the correct scorelines of the 3rd Place Playoff and World Cup Final after 90 minutes, plus added on time – not including extra-time or pens, with the minute of the first goal in the World Cup Final the tie breaker



Everytime you make a prediction you will be credited with a £5/€5 free bet within 24 hours, meaning you could bag up to £40/€40 in free bets over the course of the tournament (even if you don't get a single result right!).



Those who are most accurate each round will win a share of a £1,000/€1,000 jackpot, which renews every matchday!

Deadlines

Matchday 1: Closes Thurs 11 June, 7pm BST

Matchday 2: Closes Thurs 18 June, 4pm BST

Matchday 3: Closes Weds 24 June, 7pm BST

Matchday 4: Closes Weds 1 July, 8pm BST

Matchday 5: Closes Thurs 6 July, 7pm BST

Matchday 6: Closes Fri 10 July, 7pm BST

Matchday 7: Closes Tues 14 July, 7pm BST

Matchday 8: Closes Sat 18 July, 9pm BST

Terms and Conditions

18+. Online customers only. 1x entry per person per round. 09:00 4/6/26 - 19:00 19/7/26. Competition resets after each match round is complete. Schedule in Full Terms here. Free £/€5 Bets credited within 48hrs, expires after 7 days. £/€1K Match Round Jackpots to be shared equally if multiple winners. Account & Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.