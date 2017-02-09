FourFourTwo Worldwide

FourFourTwo began life in 1994 as a magazine, but now we're much more than that. As well as the hub site of fourfourtwo.com we have bespoke locales across the globe, and we also partner with other sites to bring our respected, award-winning journalism to a worldwide audience of millions.

The FourFourTwo Network

FourFourTwo UK / hub site

Site: fourfourtwo.com and magazine

Contact: Conor Pope, Online Editor

FourFourTwo partners

FourFourTwo Norway (Nettavisen.no)

Site: www.nettavisen.no/tag/ fourfourtwo

Contact: Liv Mellemseter, Head of Nettavisen Plus

FourFourTwo Turkey (LobbyLobos)

Print Magazine

Contact: Can Elmas, Executive Editor

FourFourTwo Hungary (Mediaworks)

Print magazine and site: fourfourtwo.hu

Contact: György Szollosi, Editor-in-Chief

FourFourTwo Japan

Syndicated content in World Soccer King (print)

Contact: Yumiko Yasugi

FourFourTwo Kenya (Soka.co.ke)

Print magazine and site: soka.co.ke

Contact: Jeff Kinyanjui, Editor-in-Chief

FourFourTwo Korea (Byutt)

Print magazine and site: fourfourtwo.co.kr

Contact: Jaemin Hong, Editor-in-Chief

FourFourTwo Nigeria (SoccerNet NG)

Site: soccernet.ng

Contact: Biyi Akangbe, Editor

FourFourTwo South Africa (Highbury Media)

Print magazine and site fourfourtwo.co.za

Contact: Tony Walker, Managing Director

FourFourTwo Spain (Motorpress Ibérica)

Site: fourfourtwo.es

Contact: Fran Chico, Managing Director

If you are interested in more information on joining FourFourTwo's network or becoming a publishing partner, please contact Matt Ellis.