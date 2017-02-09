FourFourTwo Worldwide
We started in the UK, but now we're all over the world. Behold FourFourTwo's global bootprint
FourFourTwo began life in 1994 as a magazine, but now we're much more than that. As well as the hub site of fourfourtwo.com we have bespoke locales across the globe, and we also partner with other sites to bring our respected, award-winning journalism to a worldwide audience of millions.
The FourFourTwo Network
FourFourTwo UK / hub site
Site: fourfourtwo.com and magazine
Contact: Conor Pope, Online Editor
FourFourTwo partners
FourFourTwo Norway (Nettavisen.no)
Site: www.nettavisen.no/tag/
Contact: Liv Mellemseter, Head of Nettavisen Plus
FourFourTwo Turkey (LobbyLobos)
Print Magazine
Contact: Can Elmas, Executive Editor
FourFourTwo Hungary (Mediaworks)
Print magazine and site: fourfourtwo.hu
Contact: György Szollosi, Editor-in-Chief
FourFourTwo Japan
Syndicated content in World Soccer King (print)
Contact: Yumiko Yasugi
FourFourTwo Kenya (Soka.co.ke)
Print magazine and site: soka.co.ke
Contact: Jeff Kinyanjui, Editor-in-Chief
FourFourTwo Korea (Byutt)
Print magazine and site: fourfourtwo.co.kr
Contact: Jaemin Hong, Editor-in-Chief
FourFourTwo Nigeria (SoccerNet NG)
Site: soccernet.ng
Contact: Biyi Akangbe, Editor
FourFourTwo South Africa (Highbury Media)
Print magazine and site fourfourtwo.co.za
Contact: Tony Walker, Managing Director
FourFourTwo Spain (Motorpress Ibérica)
Site: fourfourtwo.es
Contact: Fran Chico, Managing Director
If you are interested in more information on joining FourFourTwo's network or becoming a publishing partner, please contact Matt Ellis.
