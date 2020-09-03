Want to write for FourFourTwo magazine? How to pitch us an idea

Have you got a feature idea for the FourFourTwo magazine? We welcome pitches for both print and online from writers of all backgrounds.

All feature ideas should be consistent with FourFourTwo’s current features and all ideas should be pitched towards one of our current magazine sections: Upfront, Main Features, Players Lounge or for the website. For all ideas we expect:

All magazine pitches should be sent by email: fourfourtwo@futurenet.com

Before you submit an idea please make sure you have read some recent editions of FourFourTwo as well as the website.

Please note that due to the number of pitches we receive we will only reply to the ones we want to commission.

Looking to write for the FourFourTwo website? Follow this guide but send your pitch to conor.pope@futurenet.com