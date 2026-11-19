Matthew Briggs became an instant pub quiz question in his very fist game in senior football.

By coming off the bench against Middlesbrough in May 2007, the Fulham left-back set a new Premier League record as its youngest-ever player.

Briggs inherited the distinction from Izzy Brown and would give it up to Harvey Elliott 12 years later, before Ethan Nwaneri set the mark at 15 years, 181 days in 2022.

But as Briggs told FourFourTwo: "Being the Premier League’s youngest player was one of the greatest moments and achievements of my life, but it came with a lot of pressure.

"When I eventually lost the title to Harvey Elliott after 12 long years - the longest anyone has had it - it felt like the pressure had been lifted and I could just be me.

Matthew Briggs made 30 appearances for Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

"People had always been wondering why I wasn’t doing this and that, why I wasn’t achieving what they believed I should have been achieving.

"It’s a lot of noise to deal with. I have sympathy for Harvey Elliott now, too.

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I actually thought he was doing well at Liverpool, and he’s still young enough to get back to doing what he does best."

Briggs believes that starting at such a high level so young can make the adaptation that much harder if you end up having to work your way back up the pyramid.

That's particularly true if your first move away comes as abruptly as it did for Briggs when he left Fulham for Millwall in 2014in the first permanent switch of his itinerant career.

Harvey Elliott broke Matthew Briggs' record (Image credit: Getty Images)

Briggs explained: "I suffered a lot of injuries, although I was offered a three-year contract extension before I left Fulham.

"But Martin Jol got sacked, a new manager came in and got rid of the whole team – I was injured at the time, and he wanted to bring in fresh blood. I’d been there since the age of 10.

"When you drop down the leagues, you have the aspiration to get back to the top, but when you get to a certain age, it’s harder to do that, especially when you’re suffering with injuries.

"I suffered a lot with mental health because of that. Everything that was my superpower – speed, power, getting up and down the pitch, my body was stopping me from doing it.

"I went to Denmark and really enjoyed my first season, but then my hip started playing up again and they told me I should retire, because I had no cartilage in my hip. I came back to the UK and played non-league for two more years, but my body just gave up."