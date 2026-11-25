Kelly Somers got to see Gareth Southgate during his finest moments as England manager

Kelly Somers has recalled a deeply personal moment with Sir Gareth Southgate after England’s victory over Germany at Euro 2020 – and a thoughtful gesture the former Three Lions manager made when she was pregnant.

Sir Gareth's England beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley in June 2021, 25 years after his decisive penalty miss against the same opponents in the Euro 96 semi-finals, and the result prompted an emotional reflection on the team-mates he felt he had let down all those years ago.

As the BBC’s England reporter, Somers was there to capture that reaction, and says it remains one of the standout conversations of her time following the national side.

Asked for her favourite interviews over her years covering England, Somers told FourFourTwo: “[Southgate] said he’d looked up to the big screen midway through the game and seen David Seaman sitting there.

“He said 'I know I can never undo any of the heartache I caused them, but hopefully this has gone a long way'. Hearing him say that was really special.”

(Image credit: PA)

Somers was also touched by an off-camera gesture delivered by Southgate during her pregnancy in 2023.

She said: “When I was pregnant in 2023, Gareth gave me a little England kit for my daughter in a gift bag.”

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“In true Gareth Southgate fashion, he said 'I didn’t actually know about your pregnancy, my team arranged this, but this is on behalf of the FA'.

"He didn’t want to take the credit for it, which I thought was lovely.”

Somers also picked out interviewing Ollie Watkins dramatic winner against the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final as a highlight.

(Image credit: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

She said: "It felt like I was talking to a boy from the park, I was speaking to someone at pretty much the pinnacle of their life.

“There was another where I had to wait for Jude Bellingham after a drugs test, and he came out in just his top and pants. I thought ‘This is all very weird!’ But he’s always very good in interviews."

Somers added: "To be the in-camp reporter is incredible, because pretty much every day you get 15 minutes with a different player, so I’ve got to know them. I love interviewing and the challenge of bringing out the human side of players.

"At the Euros in 2021, I did one with Jack Grealish where he spoke about his sister – he’s incredibly close to his family. When the interview ended, he said “I was getting emotional, I didn’t expect that.”