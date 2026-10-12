'I was giving it big licks at school after making my debut - then Alan Pardew said I couldn't take a girl out' Jonjo Shelvey on the cost of being a teenage prodigy

Jonjo Shelvey was still a schoolboy when he made his Charlton Athletic debut in April 2008.

The midfielder was just 16 years and 59 days old when he came on against Barnsley in the Championship after it had been mathematically confirmed that the Addicks could no longer make it into the play-offs.

That gave Shelvey some bragging rights on the playground a couple of days later...but as he found out, his burgeoning career also came at a cost.

Shelvey told FourFourTwo: "I played in the game on the Saturday, we lost 3-0 away to Barnsley, then on the Monday I was walking around school very proud, giving it big licks!

"Charlton had [nothing left to play for], so they were giving youth a chance, and it was a great experience.

Jonjo Shelvey still holds records for Charlton (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I wasn’t overawed – I felt comfortable as I’d been training with the first-team squad since I was 14.

"Funnily enough, after the game I had to ask the manager Alan Pardew if I could still take a girl to that summer’s school prom, as I needed to let her know.

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"He just laughed and said: 'Tell this girl you can’t make it sadly, as you’ll be on Charlton’s pre-season tour!'."

Shelvey also went on to become Charlton's youngest-ever goalscorer the following January, still aged just 16.

By the end of the 2009/10 season he was playing regularly enough in League One, and performing well enough, to land himself on Liverpool's radar.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shelvey said: "The Charlton manager Phil Parkinson and the chief executive Richard Murray pulled me in for a chat, and they asked who my favourite player was. I told them it was Steven Gerrard. 'Well, you’ll be playing with him next season', they replied!

"Charlton had accepted a bid from Liverpool and it was all done. I signed in the May, when Charlton were in the play-offs, but I couldn’t play for them in case I got injured.

"I had to patiently wait for the start of the new season to play again, but me and my family were incredibly proud."