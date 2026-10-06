Championship defender given £10,000 fine and TWO-match ban for grabbing Portsmouth fan by the throat

Cardiff City defender Krystian Bielik has been handed a two-match suspension and a £10,000 fine for misconduct after becoming embroiled in a physical altercation with a Portsmouth supporter last month.

The ugly scenes unfolded during Cardiff City’s Championship fixture against Portsmouth on Saturday, September 5.

The match had to be abruptly halted following an extraordinary touchline confrontation between the Polish international and a member of the crowd.

Bielik banned for TWO matches after throttling supporter

Krystian Bielik (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the ball went out of play, at around the 71st minute mark Bielik rushed over to the advertising hoardings to retrieve it and quickly restart the game.

However, a Portsmouth supporter sitting in the front row deliberately threw the ball away to waste time. Bielik reacted by leaning over the advertising hoarding and appeared to grab the fan by the throat.

The supporter slapped the Cardiff defender in the face in retaliation before stewards, teammates, and match officials intervened.

Following a thorough review of the video evidence, the Football Association has taken decisive action against 28-year-old Bielik. The FA have confirmed the player's punishment in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon.

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Bielik is formally charged with misconduct after it was alleged that he 'acted in an improper manner'. Bielik has subsequently admitted the charge.

The FA confirmed that an independent regulatory commission was responsible for imposing the sanctions following a hearing.

The player must now serve a two-match ban across all competitions and pay a fine totalling £10,000. Written reasons will be published in due course, as standard.