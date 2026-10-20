Cristiano Ronaldo issued Portugal return date, fine and suspension after Jorge Jesus row

It has been an emotional 2026 with Portugal for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended by the Portuguese FA and fined less than £250 after the Portuguese maestro walked out on the national team following a row with Jorge Jesus.

That occurred during the last round of international games, during which Ronaldo exited the Portugal camp in Copenhagen prior to their Nations League clash versus Denmark.

Jesus, new boss in Portugal and former manager to Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, was accused of breaking his word twice to Ronaldo; now, the #7 will serve a 30-day suspension.

Cristiano Ronaldo issued under £250 fine and 30-day suspension period with Portugal

Ronaldo, an all-time legend for the Portugal national team, has been suspended for 30 days (Image credit: PA Images)

When receiving his punishment from the disciplinary council, it was not specified whether time already served under a provisional suspension would be removed from Ronaldo’s 30-day period.

As a result, it is unclear as to whether the 41-year-old’s punishment will extend to Portugal’s upcoming Nations League clashes in November; however, further information has since emerged.

According to Sky Sports News, the suspension began on the day of Ronaldo’s walk-out, September 30, making him eligible to face Denmark on November 14.

The news arrives after the #7 took to Instagram and asked the Portuguese FA to spare him any leniency, while revealing the details of his row with Jesus.

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The 41-year-old also published a bullet-pointed list of ‘validated’ claims he signed off on Jesus saying in a post-match Nations League presser, which Jesus never read.

“I made the mistake in having someone of the stature of Pele or [Diego] Maradona warm up today and then not putting him in the game. If it were today, I would not do it,” read one point.

The Al-Nassr forward then clarified that Jesus broke two promises made with him, before offering an apology to his Portugal team-mates.

Could next month finally be the end of Ronaldo with Portugal. (Image credit: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

“The consequence of this act of mine must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation… Regardless of each person’s status, the rules are the same.

“The Federation wants to give me [a dignified farewell]... I can promise all my fans, naturally and especially the Portuguese people, that we will have one or more farewell matches,” concluded the 41-year-old.

It appears that Ronaldo is set to return versus both Denmark and Wales next month; whether that will be the 41-year-old’s farewell with Portugal is still unclear.