“I should have been arrested and spent time behind bars” Graeme Souness on the worst tackle of his career
The fiery Scot escaped a red card for his infamous tackle against Steaua Bucharest’s Marius Lacatus
It’s fair to say that anyone would be spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting the most physical challenge of Graeme Souness’ career.
The fiery Scot was one of the most uncompromising players of his - or anyone else’s - generation, with the former Liverpool skipper taking no prisoners as he patrolled the middle of the park.
But even by his standards, one challenge stands out above all. That came in a European Cup tie against Steaua Bucharest in 1987, when Liverpool welcomed the Romanian side back to Anfield.
Souness on his most infamous challenge
“We'd gone out there and lost the first leg 2-0,” Souness recalls to FourFourTwo. “There was a guy called Marius Lacatus who was going around topping people.
“In the second game, I thought, ‘If I get half a chance, I'll give him one.’”
It didn’t take long for that chance to present itself.
“After about 10 minutes, I went through this guy at groin height – when he went down and rolled over, I thought, ‘I've got the wrong player…' Lacatus was 15 or 20 yards away, laughing at me because he thought I was getting sent off.”
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Much to Souness’ surprise, that red card didn’t come.
“When I made the challenge, I thought, ‘F**k, I've got a problem here', so I went down as well, pretending someone had kicked me. It worked! I should have been arrested and spent time behind bars…”
The Scot would recieve his fair share of red and yellow cards during his illustrious playing career, but as he looks back on his career, he does not regret this approach.
“The reality is that I was sent off six or seven times in my career,” he continues. “Not bad given the nature of the game in those days. Every team had a couple of people who would get involved in the physical aspect.
“At Liverpool, people didn't say, ‘Oh we're playing Liverpool today, let's have a jolly nice game of football.' It was, ‘Let's put a few of them on their backsides and see how they deal with it.' If you stood up to that and it settled into a game of football, generally we'd win.
“We could do both – we had to.”
Graeme Souness' new book My Rangers is available now
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Chris Flanagan Senior Staff Writer
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