During his seven-season stint at Anfield, Norwegian full-back John Arne Riise played some of the best football of his career.

After signing from Monaco in 2001, Riise would go on to be part of the Rafa Benitez side that famously won the Champions League in Istanbul in 2005, while he was also an FA Cup and League Cup winner during his time on Merseyside.

But Riise’s time at the club ended when he was just 27 years old, as Benitez brought in Italian defender Andrea Dossena as his replacement and the Norwegian was Roma-bound in a €5million move.

Riise reflects on his Liverpool exit

Riise sent seven seasons at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was a weird one,” Riise tells FourFourTwo when asked about the nature of his Anfield departure.

“I was called to the office to see Rafa Benitez out of the blue, and he just said, ‘It's time to go our separate ways.' No chit-chat.”

Benitez told Riise he no longer wanted him (Image credit: Future)

Despite the blunt nature of the Liverpool manager’s delivery of the news, Riise appreciated Benitez’s approach.

“I really respected how honest he was with me – he didn't try to be nice, it was just: ‘Time to go.’”

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But while the directness of the conversation caught him somewhat off-guard, it didn’t mean that Riise thought the Spaniard was making the correct decision.

“But I didn't agree, and I told him so,” he continues. “They were obviously going for Andrea Dossena, but I wanted to stay and fight for my place.”

While Riise considered digging his heels in regarding his Anfield future, the realist in him had a more considered approach to his future.

Riise would go on to join Roma (Image credit: Alamy)

“At the same time, I had one year left on my contract and knew that new players would always get at least five or six months. No matter how badly, they'll always play, because the manager wants them to get in the side.

“I was 27 and didn't want to spend four or five months on the bench in my prime. I called my agent, crying because I was so upset, but he just said, ‘Listen, clubs will be lining up for you.' A few days later, Roma called. It wasn't the way I wanted to leave, because I had the best times of my career at Liverpool and we had such a great team.

“But I will say, I'd let myself slip in the last year. I was too comfy. I didn't work as hard as I know I could have done, so I blame myself for not putting the hard work in.”