'I'm a Leeds fan, so I always wanted to get the whole Leeds team immediately when I was younger' Rachel Daly speaks to FourFourTwo, as Panini launch WSL sticker collection
Panini have launched their latest WSL sticker collection at event with ex-Lioness Rachel Daly
Panini have launched their latest Barclays Women's Super League sticker collection, featuring teams from WSL and WSL 2 for a second year running.
This is only the fourth edition of the book for the top women’s league in this country, and Rachel Daly believes the culture of sticker collecting can play its part in growing the women’s game.
As the latest collection was launched in London this week, the ex-Lioness spoke to FourFourTwo about the rise of the women's game.
Rachel Daly: Panini collection “massive” for women’s football
Speaking at the launch, Daly reflected on her own childhood memories of collecting Panini stickers.
"For me, it goes back to my childhood,” Daly told FourFourTwo. “I collected them with my brother. We used to, every Saturday morning, go and get the stickers.
"You'd get your piles and you'd trade them and swap them at school. Just that whole feeling of sitting down and putting stickers in.
"So to be in one is pretty cool.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"I'm a Leeds fan, so I always wanted to get the whole Leeds team immediately when I was younger.
"I would literally swap any of my stickers, even if I'd already got the Leeds player, just to have more.”
While Daly grew up collecting men’s players, this WSL collection offers an opportunity to introduce more fans to the women's game, something Daly believes is particularly important as the league continues to grow.
The latest album has 545 stickers across all 26 WSL and WSL2 clubs, giving fans access to collect stickers of their favourite players from across the top two tiers of English women’s football.
"The visibility of the game is massive," she added.
"For the fact that it's WSL 1 and 2, I think it's equally as important. Those players in the WSL 2 deserve the same recognition as us.
"Being able to see kids being exposed to seeing the women's game as well, it's exciting."
Daly was speaking at the launch of the Panini Barclays Women's Super League Official Sticker Collection 2027 in London. The collection is available now at retailers nationwide and online via Panini.co.uk.
Ayisha Gulati is the women's football writer at FourFourTwo. Fresh from a summer covering the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2025 campaign in Switzerland, she brings a passion for all things WSL, UWCL, and international women’s football. She has interviewed names including Alessia Russo and Aitana Bonmati and enjoys telling stories that capture the excitement on and off the pitch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.