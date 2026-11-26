Panini have launched their latest Barclays Women's Super League sticker collection, featuring teams from WSL and WSL 2 for a second year running.

This is only the fourth edition of the book for the top women’s league in this country, and Rachel Daly believes the culture of sticker collecting can play its part in growing the women’s game.

As the latest collection was launched in London this week, the ex-Lioness spoke to FourFourTwo about the rise of the women's game.

Rachel Daly grew up collecting stickers: featured here alongside Leicester City's Sam Tierney at the launch event (Image credit: Panini x WSL)

Speaking at the launch, Daly reflected on her own childhood memories of collecting Panini stickers.

"For me, it goes back to my childhood,” Daly told FourFourTwo. “I collected them with my brother. We used to, every Saturday morning, go and get the stickers.

"You'd get your piles and you'd trade them and swap them at school. Just that whole feeling of sitting down and putting stickers in.

"So to be in one is pretty cool.

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"I'm a Leeds fan, so I always wanted to get the whole Leeds team immediately when I was younger.

"I would literally swap any of my stickers, even if I'd already got the Leeds player, just to have more.”

While Daly grew up collecting men’s players, this WSL collection offers an opportunity to introduce more fans to the women's game, something Daly believes is particularly important as the league continues to grow.

Daly is an England legend (Image credit: Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The latest album has 545 stickers across all 26 WSL and WSL2 clubs, giving fans access to collect stickers of their favourite players from across the top two tiers of English women’s football.

"The visibility of the game is massive," she added.

"For the fact that it's WSL 1 and 2, I think it's equally as important. Those players in the WSL 2 deserve the same recognition as us.

"Being able to see kids being exposed to seeing the women's game as well, it's exciting."

Daly was speaking at the launch of the Panini Barclays Women's Super League Official Sticker Collection 2027 in London. The collection is available now at retailers nationwide and online via Panini.co.uk.