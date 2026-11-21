Gibbs recieved the red card in Arsene Wenger's 1,000 match in charge of Arsenal

Controversial refereeing decisions have been a part of football for a long as the game has been around, but one of the most bizarre incidents in recent memory occurred during Arsenal’s infamous 6-0 defeat to Chelsea in March 2014.

After spotting an Arsenal handball on the goal line, referee Andrer Marriner reached for his pocket and flashed a red card to Kieran Gibbs.

However, the issue here was that it was actually Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who had handled the ball, and in this pre-VAR era, Gibbs was forced into an early bath, despite the protests of players from both sides.

Gibbs on his infamous red card

It was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who handled the ball on the line

As Gibbs looks back on the incident more than a decade on, he remembers the confusion, the frustration and the surreal nature of the incident which wouldn’t be allowed to happen these days.

“It feels like a blur now, and it did at the time too,” he reflects to FourFourTwo. “It’s heated in the moment and you’re trying to focus on the game.”

Kieran Gibbs red card mistake - Soccer Saturday reaction - YouTube Watch On

The incident came during a calamitous first half for the Gunners, who found themselves 2-0 down after just seven minutes in what was Arsene Wenger’s 1,000th game in charge of the club.

The handball incident came in the 17th minute, when Oxlade-Chamberlain threw his left hand at an Eden Hazard shot, tipping it around the post. Marriner pointed to the spot and the referee was not for turning, despite widespread protests from both sets of players.

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The Belgian would slot home the penalty to effectively end the game as a contest, with Gibbs still finding it remarkable that such an incident would occur, given the technology now used in the game.

“It feels crazy that there was no VAR, because you don’t have those kinds of issues anymore,” he continues.

“It was a surreal and very frustrating moment that was unique in the Premier League, so it brought a lot of attention.

Arsenal would lose 6-0 to Chelsea that day (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Both captains and the referee were telling me I was definitely going off.

“After a few minutes of protesting, I needed to listen to them.

“It was a big error from the referee, who apologised later and the red card was rescinded.”