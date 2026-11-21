“It was a surreal and very frustrating moment that was unique in the Premier League so it brought a lot of attention. It was a big error from the referee, who apologised later” Kieran Gibbs on THAT infamous red card
Controversial refereeing decisions have been a part of football for a long as the game has been around, but one of the most bizarre incidents in recent memory occurred during Arsenal’s infamous 6-0 defeat to Chelsea in March 2014.
After spotting an Arsenal handball on the goal line, referee Andrer Marriner reached for his pocket and flashed a red card to Kieran Gibbs.
However, the issue here was that it was actually Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who had handled the ball, and in this pre-VAR era, Gibbs was forced into an early bath, despite the protests of players from both sides.
Gibbs on his infamous red card
As Gibbs looks back on the incident more than a decade on, he remembers the confusion, the frustration and the surreal nature of the incident which wouldn’t be allowed to happen these days.
“It feels like a blur now, and it did at the time too,” he reflects to FourFourTwo. “It’s heated in the moment and you’re trying to focus on the game.”
The incident came during a calamitous first half for the Gunners, who found themselves 2-0 down after just seven minutes in what was Arsene Wenger’s 1,000th game in charge of the club.
The handball incident came in the 17th minute, when Oxlade-Chamberlain threw his left hand at an Eden Hazard shot, tipping it around the post. Marriner pointed to the spot and the referee was not for turning, despite widespread protests from both sets of players.
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The Belgian would slot home the penalty to effectively end the game as a contest, with Gibbs still finding it remarkable that such an incident would occur, given the technology now used in the game.
“It feels crazy that there was no VAR, because you don’t have those kinds of issues anymore,” he continues.
“It was a surreal and very frustrating moment that was unique in the Premier League, so it brought a lot of attention.
“Both captains and the referee were telling me I was definitely going off.
“After a few minutes of protesting, I needed to listen to them.
“It was a big error from the referee, who apologised later and the red card was rescinded.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Sean Cole Writer
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