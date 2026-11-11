Lily Yohannes: 'I'm motivated, I'm hungry' as Lyon star targets UWCL glory

Lily Yohannes is hungry for the UWCL title after last year's final defeat

At just 19, Lily Yohannes is already making her mark on the biggest stages.

Now in her second season at Lyon, the American midfielder is continuing to develop alongside some of football’s biggest names, with one ambition firmly in her sights: winning the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Having experienced the disappointment of last season's heavy final defeat to Barcelona, Yohannes is hungry to go one better.

'I'm motivated, I'm hungry'

The 19-year-old has already established herself as a star at Lyon (Image credit: Lilou Cassin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Yohannes moved to Lyon from Ajax in 2025 and has wasted no time in establishing herself with the eight-time European champions.

Last season's run to the UWCL final provided invaluable experience for the teenager, who believes the opportunity to learn from experienced teammates has been instrumental in her development.

“Just playing in big matches, playing Champions League football, playing in a final, these are experiences that I take with me, how to handle these pressure situations," Yohannes said.

"Learning from the big names in the locker room who have done it so many times, just seeing how they are on a daily basis, on the training ground, how they prepare themselves, asking them questions, I think that's helped me and pushed me."

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Despite the disappointment of losing 4-0 to Barcelona in last season's final, Yohannes believes Lyon have built something they can continue to develop.

Lyon have made a strong start to their UWCL campaign, winning two of their three matches so far with emphatic victories over Servette (8-0) and Inter Milan (6-0), alongside a draw against Chelsea. Yohannes was among the goals against Inter, with an extraordinary long-range strike to lob the goalkeeper.

"Our goals stay the same always, to win all four trophies, and that's something we are striving for this season," Yohannes added.

"I can say that I'm feeling the momentum, the good feels and the good vibes from everyone, so we take it game by game, and we keep pushing."

Learning from the best

Yohannes has a 'great relationship' with Hayes (Image credit: Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images)

As well as playing alongside the likes of Wendie Renard, Melchie Dumornay and Ada Hegerberg at Lyon, Yohannes' development has also been shaped by her experiences with the United States national team, where she has worked under head coach Emma Hayes.

"Emma and I have a great relationship,” she said. “She's constantly talking to me and pushing me to continue my development.

"The experiences that she's given me on the international level have undoubtedly helped me to grow and develop."

Recognition has also followed Yohannes beyond the pitch. Nominated for ‘Young Talent of the Year’ at the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards, former USWNT star Alex Morgan tipped her as her number one choice for the prize.

While Barcelona’s Vicky Lopez ultimately won the award, Yohannes described the endorsement from Morgan “really special.”

“I've been lucky enough to be in national team camps and play with her,” Yohannes added. “She's such a legend of the game and a legend for the national team.

"I'm really grateful to her and for the time that I've been able to spend with her in camps. She's someone who I looked up to as a kid, and to get that recognition from her means a lot.

"I know that I have so much more I can do to grow, to continue playing at the highest level and impacting my team."

Find out where to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League in your region here: https://wheretowatch.uefa.com/