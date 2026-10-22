Manchester City legend Kyle Walker is gearing up for a painful move if his Premier League titles are stripped

Former Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker says he is considering a brutal response if he is stripped of the Premier League titles he won at the Etihad Stadium.

Walker joined Man City from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 and spent the next eight years there before moving to Burnley in the summer of 2025.

He won the Premier League six times under Pep Guardiola, including a first two back-to-back between 2017/18 and 2018/19, and four in a row starting in 2020/21. Only the first of those title wins falls directly in the period for which City were investigated and found guilty of 114 serious breaches of Premier League rules.

Kyle Walker is considering having a tattoo removed if Man City titles are stripped

Kyle Walker (Image credit: Getty Images)

Walker left Man City with a celebration of his achievements inked into his skin in the form of a 'Four in a Row' tattoo on his leg. Asked on talkSPORT whether he would be getting it removed.

"I'm probably going to have to do that bit!" he said, as reported by the Express. "I'll try and keep it on, but hopefully we don't get things taken away."

Having titles stripped is one of the vast suite of potential punishments available to the Premier League after an independent commission found City guilty of 114 breaches of the league's rules.

Transfer bans, points deductions, registration restrictions and even expulsion from the league are all on the table, but the chances of Walker's four in a row being wiped are vanishingly small. The investigation was limited to the period between 2009 and 2018, and the subsequent sanctions are highly unlikely to reach further.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

City were found guilty on a range of Premier League charges including the artificial inflation of reported sponsorship income and various counts of obstructing the investigation that followed.

An appeal is in progress and the sanctions that will be applied are yet to be decided upon, leaving both Man City and the Premier League in limbo as the season progresses with Enzo Maresca's team at the top of the table.

"It's the big elephant in the room we're probably all going to be asked when doing interviews or whatever," added Walker.

Kyle Walker (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It doesn't look great. Let's not hide from the fact they've been found guilty but they're going through an appeal. As a player all I can say is all we did is go out and play our best as a team."

As well as becoming a six-time Premier League champion, Walker won the Champions League as part of City's treble-winning team in 2022/23, and won the FA Cup twice.

Those trophies and three of his four League Cup triumphs under Guardiola were achieved outside the period investigated by the Premier League.