Harry Kane is England’s new leading appearance-maker after passing Peter Shilton’s record last week – and he hasn’t been the only player tipped to reach the milestone over the years.

Shilton’s record of 125 Three Lions caps had stood since he made his final appearance for his country at the 1990 World Cup, before Kane played his 126th cap against Croatia, then made it 127 against Spain on Sunday.

Wayne Rooney had previously finished agonisingly short on 120, with David Beckham winning 115 caps, Steven Gerrard reaching 114, Ashley Cole making it to 107 and Frank Lampard clocking up 106.

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The injuries that prevented a record?

Peter Shilton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player who looked on course to surpass Shilton at one point was Michael Owen, who won his 89th cap at the age of just 28, but didn’t add to his tally as injuries derailed his career.

Asked whether he feels he would have made it to 126 if the injuries hadn’t hit, the former striker is philosophical about it.

Michael Owen

“I’m not that bothered about that, I had my time,” he told FFT. “In little moments when you think back over your career, you think of things, but that’s across the board, isn’t it?

“If I didn’t get injured then, would I have won more Golden Boots? Would I have won the Ballon d’Or more? Would I have won more of anything? You just never know. It’s one of those things.

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“There’s no question about it, if I had Harry Kane’s constitution, there’s no doubt I would have scored many, many, many more goals than I did, played many, many, many more games than I did, and all the rest of it.

“But I’m happy with my lot, I played 89 times for England – that’s quite a lot. That’s just life, isn’t it? You can’t spend your life thinking ‘What if?’”

Owen reserved praise for Kane, who has scored an incredible 93 goals during his 127 caps.

“What he’s done is extraordinary really,” Owen said, speaking in association with soccer betting odds. “He’s fine-tuned his game to become one of the most lethal players on the planet. It’s strange because he’s not the fastest, he’s not got a trick that always beats a defender, it’s pure efficiency.

“His finishing is just lethal. I think he’s the best finisher on the planet by some way, whether it’s left foot, heading, placing the ball, power, his penalties are brilliant. He’s practised and practised all his life to become so elite.

“You need so many things when you’re a player. A lot of it comes naturally, but you need to hone your skills as well. Harry has been one of the most hard-working players of this generation and deserves everything he gets.”