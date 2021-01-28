Harry Kane News and Features
Date of birth: July 28, 1993
Instagram: @harrykane
Club(s): Tottenham
Country: England
Signing fee: Academy
Ever since bursting onto the scene in 2013, he has been a goal machine for club and country. Coming through the ranks at Tottenham, he is already their record goalscorer in the Premier League era, winning two Golden Boots, and in European football. His form is not restricted to domestic level as in 2018 he captained England to their best World Cup performance in 28 years, claiming the Golden Boot with six goals along the way to the semi-finals, and barring any serious injuries, he will become the country's leading goalscorer.
