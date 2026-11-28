Booing players used to be reserved for the traitors, the mercenaries and the Judases.

Now, it’s lost all meaning, as evidenced by Newcastle United fans booing their greatest servant post-Shearer for daring not to waste his peak punching a PSR ceiling, and instead, go and actually further his career. The nerve of Bruno Guimaraes, a man who grew up 6,000 miles from St. James' Park, to put his own feelings above those of 60,000 Geordies and ask his agent to find him a new employer.

Arsenal fans smirking right now: you’re no better if you booed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Alexis Sanchez for jumping the sinking ship of post-Wenger malaise; worse still, if you gave Hale End youth product Omari Hutchinson stick upon his homecoming with Ipswich Town a couple of seasons ago (no, seriously, they did that).

Ah, the dreaded “going about it the wrong way”. Simply put, if a player was no longer wanted, he went about it “the right way”. Otherwise, they're fair game for jeers next time they come back to your patch – and your former faithful may well even suggest that “they're actually our rivals”, simply because there have been a few close scrapes between the two sides in recent years. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, etc. etc.



Modern f***ing football. Ultimately, we all like to pretend we’re different. That our fans are above that nonsense. Our club is better than that club over there. But we’re not. We’re all the same. Football fandom is a horoscope, assigning vague characteristics that define an entire section of society. Football clubs, we regret to tell you, are all the same.



Ask Bayern Munich star, Jamal Musiala.



You can wear the No.10 shirt for your country and the biggest club in that country. That still won’t be enough for anyone to show you the loyalty that fans deserve from you. He’s now suffered a hamstring tear, which he’s having to deal with alongside absence seizures, which began at the start of the season.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's comments on Musiala are disappointing

Musiala is also having to now defend himself from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a member of Bayern's supervisory board, claiming his contract is “with all due respect, not justifiable any longer”, following the very public reveal of this neurological condition.



Usually the phrase “with all due respect” precedes something awful, doesn’t it? Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness, meanwhile, has stated the star may never “regain the performance level he once had” and suggested his contract should be reviewed. Die Roten captain Joshua Kimmich has been sufficiently appalled to speak out.



It’s shameful. But let's be clear, without spouting whataboutery of other clubs' egregious acts: Bayern are not uniquely atrocious or especially despicable.

Football fandom is a horoscope, assigning vague characteristics that define an entire section of society

Every club would do what Bayern are doing – and no, that’s not a defence of their abominable treatment of a player they have a duty of care for. It’s a cold and ruthless industry in which sentiment is sorely lacking (unless there’s a nice photo opportunity). Football clubs will look to employ players that have been accused of sexual assault if it helps them on the pitch. They will sign sponsorship deals with arms manufacturers. They will ask players to revoke political comments if they don't align with their values. Why should looking after their players be any different?



Has your club ever had a ‘bomb squad’? Case in point. Raheem Sterling was chastised by Liverpool fans for chasing the money and winding up at Manchester City: within a decade, he was being frozen out by the very same club that had given him a £300,000-a-week contract. Alejandro Garnacho had the world at his feet at one of the biggest clubs in the world: now, he’s a pawn in a contractual stalemate between Aston Villa and Chelsea, as neither wants him and neither are arsed that it’s affecting his livelihood. Harvey Elliott went through something similar.

Alejandro Garnacho is going through a tough time at Villa (Image credit: Aston Villa/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Those are just three high-profile examples. These astronomical wages are often justified by the argument that a player could suffer a career-ending injury at any moment; that the money a player sacrificed their childhood and education for could stop in an instant, leaving them unemployable, often qualification-less. The vastness of that wealth is then used as a stick to beat a player with, if they choose to chase a couple more zeroes.



But who could blame them, really? Who can blame JJ Gabriel for wanting to sign for the biggest club in the world? What if he does turn down the big move to Real Madrid, and never makes it anyway? And where's the loyalty being shown to dozens of his age-mates every year, who are released by Manchester United and other elite clubs?



Footballers sign contracts and are asked for loyalty – often to clubs that they had no prior connection to before signing – yet there’s no loyalty to the players themselves. Musiala is proof that no footballer is safe. Every club will take advantage of them if given the choice, and it's time as fans that we wake up to that fact.