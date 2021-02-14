Bayern Munich News and Features
Name: Bayern Munich
Founded: 1900
Home ground: Allianz Arena
League Titles: 29
Instagram: @fcbayern
With 29 Bundesliga titles, Bayern are by far the most trophy-laden club in German football.
They have won a total of 72 major honours, more than the next four most successful clubs combined, and have largely dominated the domestic game in recent years. But it was during the 1970s when Bayern truly enjoyed a golden age – winning three consecutive European Cups between 1974 and 1976. Past players include Philipp Lahm, Lothar Matthaus, Gerd Muller, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Franz Beckenbauer.
Latest about Bayern Munich
Manchester United transfer news: Bayern Munich fear Kingsley Coman wants Old Trafford move
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Bundesliga champions believe the winger would be keen on a switch to Manchester
Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?
Posted
Football quiz How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils missed out on Dayot Upamecano for £1.9m
By FourFourTwo Staff
The RB Leipzig centre-back is set to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season
Borussia Dortmund: 5 reasons Marco Rose can help BVB back to the summit of German football
By Ed McCambridge
Not since the days of Jurgen Klopp have Borussia Dortmund been the dominant force in Germany - but a new messiah arrives this summer
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons
Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
Posted
UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League side's top three signings?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz 16 sides, three signings for each - how well do you know the clubs in this year's knockouts?
Chelsea transfer news: Blues offer deal to David Alaba as Bayern Munich defender nears exit
By FourFourTwo Staff
The west Londoners are the only Premier League side to have approached the Austrian
Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions
By Chris Flanagan, Ed McCambridge, Joe Brewin, Mark White, Conor Pope, James Andrew
PREDICTIONS Place your bets - who are our esteemed team picking for the European crown this time around?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.