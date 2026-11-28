Brad Friedel recently became Shrewsbury Town’s new sporting director, as part of a US consortium that have taken over the club – and he hopes to help the Shropshire side climb the leagues in years to come.

Shrewsbury have endured tough times in recent seasons as they waited for new investment, suffering relegation from League One in 2024, then finishing 19th in the fourth tier last term.

They sit mid-table in League Two this season, though, and had previously spent a decade in the third tier.

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Friedel's Shrewsbury ambitions

Brad Friedel (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Shrews are ambitious to improve on their current position, with the help of funding from their new owners and the expertise of their sporting director.

“We want to try to achieve a promotion to League One, and once we hopefully get there, we would like to try to achieve another promotion,” Friedel told FFT.

Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (Image credit: Alamy)

But it’s a lot of hard work. There are a lot of good clubs, a lot of good minds and a lot of great footballers out there, so it’s not easy, but we hope with hard work and perseverance, we can get there.”

A number of clubs have previously climbed from League Two to much loftier heights, with Brighton, Brentford and Bournemouth among them. The trio are now all in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

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Near neighbours Wrexham were similarly in the lower leagues very recently, but have climbed from the National League all the way to the Championship under the ownership of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Friedel, though, understandably insists he won’t be looking too closely towards the Welsh side for inspiration.

“Yeah, I don’t think that’s the club I want to talk about right now, with them being our rivals…” smiled Friedel, who was speaking in association with a licensed casino.

“But if you look back historically, I think about three clubs from when I played professionally over here.

“Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton were nowhere near where they are now, and those are three just unbelievable success stories in football. So it can happen, but it doesn’t happen overnight, that’s for certain.”

There will be more from Friedel about his career in football in FourFourTwo soon.