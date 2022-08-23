Ranked! All 92 Premier League and Football League club badges

Football clubs never used to have badges on the front of their shirts, let alone sponsors. Now, the very DNA of an institution is woven into the fabric of your team (we're talking about the crest here, not the generic betting company logo on the front of the top).

As with everything else in football, different sides went in different directions. Some opted for their city's coat of arms or something vaguely similar, which others went for a circle with one distinctive symbol in the centre. Others have gone wildcard – including initials, birds, former players, hats, lions, weapons or a mixture of the lot.

Each of the 92 has something rather distinctive if nothing else. So let's rattle through the good, the bad and the ugly of the Premier League and Football League…

92. Burton Albion

The Burton Albion badge. (Image credit: Burton Albion)

Burton-on-Trent is known for its beer industry – but did the football club have to incorporate that quite so literally into their badge? Oh well, at least the big fella should be hard to shrug off the ball.

91. Hull City

The Hull City badge. (Image credit: Hull City)

If you’ve never come across the book Crap Taxidermy (opens in new tab), go and look it up – because that’s where Hull’s badge belongs (and that’s before we got onto the fur pattern that’s more leopard than tiger).

90. Fulham

The Fulham badge. (Image credit: Fulham)

You’d think one of the basics of designing a badge would be to align it so people can read the letters without having to crook their neck at a muscle-straining angle, wouldn’t you? Fulham apparently didn’t think that.

89. Cheltenham Town

The Cheltenham Town badge. (Image credit: Cheltenham Town)

What do you see: a heavily stylised robin? Or a giant red fish about to gobble up a considerably smaller red fish? Cheltenham’s badge is supposed to depict the former, but we prefer the alternative interpretation.

88. MK Dons

The MK Dons badge. (Image credit: MK Dons)

OK, so it’s hard for your badge to ooze tradition when you were only founded 18 years ago, but could MK Dons not have come up with something better than a cheap bottle opener?

87. Stevenage

The Stevenage badge. (Image credit: Stevenage)

It’s the Hertfordshire hart, but the focal point of Stevenage’s badge could just as easily be a giraffe wearing a pair of novelty antlers. And is this not basically Brentford’s crest rehashed?

86. Sheffield Wednesday

The Sheffield Wednesday badge. (Image credit: Sheffield Wednesday)

Why is the owl fluttering its eyelashes? And why are its eyes at a 90-degree angle in the first place? And why are they shaped like a human’s eyes?! It’s a right hoot is Sheffield Wednesday’s badge.

85. Birmingham City

The Birmingham City badge. (Image credit: Birmingham City)

It’s a unique badge – we’ll give Birmingham that – but did anyone bother to double-check the design against a map of the world? Don’t use this one for your geography homework, kids.

84. Lincoln City

The Lincoln City badge. (Image credit: Lincoln City)

“Aaagh, my shin!” Unfortunately for fans of visual comedy, that’s not a tricky winger hobbling in agony after being cynically scythed down; it’s the famous Lincoln Imp grotesque from the city’s cathedral.

83. West Ham United

The West Ham United badge. (Image credit: West Ham United)

Did you know that the shape of West Ham’s badge is based on the bow of HMS Warrior, one of the first two armour-plated, iron-hulled warships ever built? Us neither – but yeah, don’t go calling it a shield.

82. Northampton Town

(Image credit: Northampton Town)

By all means celebrate your 125th anniversary, Northampton, but did you consider that dipping your badge in gold would make it look like some kind of special edition chocolate coin?

81. Cardiff City

The Cardiff City badge. (Image credit: Cardiff City)

It’s no surprise Cardiff’s badge features a dragon – but you’ll notice that’s no Welsh dragon; it’s an oriental one, as per the wishes of owner Vincent Tan (who previously sparked outrage by changing the club’s colours from blue to red (opens in new tab)).

80. Bristol City

The Bristol City badge. (Image credit: Bristol City)

That’s meant to be a robin – but look closely and it resembles one of those fortune-telling fish impaled on a rod. And what’s with underlining the first half of the club’s foundation year? Is there a 1994 Bristol City?

79. Brentford

The Brentford badge. (Image credit: Brentford)

One of the newer members of the roundel rabble, Brentford swapped two bees and a beehive for one monstrous bee and… the bee helmet from the Nic Cage remake of ‘The Wicker Man’? A bit gruesome.

78. Colchester United

The Colchester United badge. (Image credit: Colchester United)

Colchester was the first capital of Roman Britain, so it makes perfect sense that the U's' crest bears the aquila symbol; it’s just a shame the eagle resembles a hastily cobbled together mosaic.

77. Millwall

The Millwall badge. (Image credit: Millwall)

Either Millwall’s leaping lion is thoroughly up for a scrap – or it wants to give you a great big hug and just has a funny way of showing it. Can anyone really say for sure?

76. Walsall

(Image credit: Walsall)

Oh, look, another identikit circular badge with an animal on it. Use your imagination and it could be a giant swift blocking a solar eclipse – but we wish more clubs would use their own imagination in the first place.

75. Crawley Town

The Crawley Town 125-year anniversary badge. (Image credit: Crawley Town)

A diamond expelling fighter jets, another badge within the badge and – hold up – is that Man United mascot Fred the Red? There’s just too much going on here; time to simplify, Crawley!

74. Wycombe Wanderers

The Wycombe Wanderers badge. (Image credit: Wycombe Wanderers)

Buckinghamshire’s county emblem has a somewhat confusing history, but Wycombe seemingly didn’t get the memo on one key detail: the swan is supposed to be in the chains, not the other way round…

73. Stoke City

The Stoke City badge. (Image credit: Stoke City)

The fonts on the club’s name and foundation date are quite cool, but there’s really nothing spectacular about Stoke’s current badge – a stark contrast to their previous crests, all of which featured local symbology prominently.

72. Newport County

The Newport County badge. (Image credit: Newport County)

Reformed after going out of business, Newport are the only club in the 92 whose badge displays two foundation dates. As for that shield, do the South Wales outfit have a little-known jousting department…?

71. Hartlepool United

The Hartlepool United badge. (Image credit: Hartlepool United)

In ditching their old badge – a bright red ship’s wheel centred on a football – Hartlepool have managed to depict the scene where Harry Potter’s Patronus fends off a swarm of Dementors. Different.

70. Stockport County

The Stockport County badge. (Image credit: Stockport County)

Like fellow League Two Greater Manchester outfit Rochdale, Stockport made the decision to roundel-ify their traditional coat of arms badge. And can anyone honestly say it looks better like that?

69. Rochdale

The Rochdale badge. (Image credit: Rochdale)

In a common case of oddly specific mythical beings appearing on the badge of an EFL club, Rochdale’s crest includes eight martlets: swallow-esque footless birds from English heraldry. Every day’s a school day, huh.

68. Reading

The Reading badge. (Image credit: Reading)

Once home to famed biscuit-makers Huntley & Palmers, Reading was affectionately known as ‘Biscuit Town’ – and, while it looks more decorative, we reckon this badge could be repurposed to serve the tea-accompanying treats.

67. Middlesbrough

The Middlesbrough badge. (Image credit: Middlesbrough)

When Middlesbrough switched things up in 2007 and replaced their circular badge with a shield, it had the (presumably) unintended effect of turning it into a pub sign. (Is the lion on fire, by the way?)

66. Salford City

(Image credit: Salford City)

Following their takeover of the club in 2014, the Class of ‘92 set about rebranding Salford – and part of that seems to have involved replacing their old badge with a lion inspired by the Emperor from Star Wars.

65. Burnley

The Burnley badge. (Image credit: Burnley)

"Hi Burnley, it's your badge designers. So we've got a few ideas: what about a shield? A lion? Some kind of bird? Or maybe some bees… a hand? Otherwise, you can have some kind of weird bird thing. Or you can have some stairs on there… or a ribbon. What do you think?"

"Yep, all of that sounds great, ta."

64. Rotherham United

The Rotherham United badge. (Image credit: Rotherham United)

Have you ever seen a windmill give birth to a traditional leather football? No? Well, you’ve obviously never studied the badge of Rotherham (the Millers) closely enough. It’s a miracle!

63. Wigan Athletic

The Wigan Athletic badge. (Image credit: Wigan Athletic)

A popular design among Latics fans, Wigan’s ‘Tree and Crown’ crest was brought back in 2008. What kind of tree is that? A mountain ash – known locally as… a ‘Wiggin Tree’. You can’t beat a good badge backstory.

62. QPR

The Queens Park Rangers badge. (Image credit: Queens Park Rangers)

QPR’s foundation year is clearly displayed at the bottom of their badge, but – and we can’t tell whether this is by design or not – it actually appears again, within the club initials. Pretty cool, huh?

61. Leicester City

The Leicester City badge. (Image credit: Leicester City)

Look, it’s not our place to tell the club who wrote football’s greatest-ever underdog story how to do anything, but can we just politely point out one thing…? Foxes are not yellow!

60. Peterborough United

The Peterborough United badge. (Image credit: Peterborough United)

There two Biblical references on Peterborough’s badge, adapted from the Cambridgeshire town’s coat of arms: the keys to heaven and the ‘Upon this rock’ motto (Saint Peter was the metaphorical ‘rock’ upon which Jesus built his church).

59. Shrewsbury Town

The Shrewsbury Town badge. (Image credit: Shrewsbury Town)

It’s too bad Shrewsbury no longer play on the banks of the River Severn: those lions look parched. Still, at least they haven’t come home to find they’ve been burgled like the poor sod on the Shropshire club’s previous crest (opens in new tab).

58. Cambridge United

(Image credit: Cambridge United)

You probably know that the film The Football Factory is not about a football-shaped factory – but Cambridge’s crest shows us what that might look like. Do you think they could have made the club initials a bit bigger, though…?

57. Crewe Alexandra

The Crewe Alexandra badge. (Image credit: Crewe Alexandra)

Sure, the outline shape could be a bit less ‘Microsoft Word speech bubble’, but Crewe’s crest strikes a decent balance between modern and traditional. All in all, a solid effort.

56. Brighton & Hove Albion

The Brighton & Hove Albion badge. (Image credit: Brighton & Hove Albion)

Is it possible to oversimplify a badge? Brighton’s crest would suggest that the answer to that is very much ‘Yes’. Even the seagull looks bored; could they not at least have added one of the city’s three piers?

55. Harrogate Town

The Harrogate Town badge. (Image credit: Harrogate Town)

There’s a certain hypnotising quality to Harrogate’s badge, at the centre of which stands… a double door to another dimension? In any case, it’s distinctive enough to avoid being forgotten as just another roundel.

54. Accrington Stanley

The Accrington Stanley badge. (Image credit: Accrington Stanley)

No, that’s not a harmonica in the middle; it’s a cotton shuttle. And no, that’s also not the eight of clubs underneath; those black shapes are acorns, recalling the town’s original name of Akerenton. Very nice.

53. Exeter City

The Exeter City badge. (Image credit: Exeter City)

Exeter appear to have cloned ancient Greek equine icon Pegasus to give a degree of symmetry to their crest – which also features *checks notes* a lion rising from a knight's helmet, presenting an ornate jar of honey?

52. Fleetwood Town

The Fleetwood Town badge. (Image credit: Fleetwood Town)

Fleetwood’s fishing industry was largely destroyed by the 1960s Cod Wars, but the Lancashire town’s football club aren’t going to forget its proud history: that’s one heck of an anchor.

51. Oxford United

The Oxford United badge. (Image credit: Oxford United)

Quite clearly, that’s an ox – but something magical happens when you flip Oxford’s badge upside down: it’s an angry crab… Or an owl perched on a massive croissant… Let your imagination run wild!

50. Forest Green Rovers

The Forest Green Rovers badge. (Image credit: Forest Green Rovers)

Contested drop-balls are a thing of the past on the pitch – but not on Forest Green Rovers’ badge (although neither the lion nor the unicorn seems to be getting particularly stuck in here).

49. Aston Villa

The Aston Villa badge. (Image credit: Aston Villa)

They didn’t change much, but, aside from dropping the famous ‘Prepared’ motto, Aston Villa made one key alteration when updating their badge in 2016: they gave the lion some much-needed claws.

48. Grimsby Town

The Grimsby Town badge. (Image credit: Grimsby Town)

Grimsby was once home to the world’s largest fishing port, so it makes total sense that the Mariners (who actually play in neighbouring Cleethorpes) celebrate that heritage on their badge – which is shaped like a ship’s hull. Clever.

47. Portsmouth

The Portsmouth badge. (Image credit: Portsmouth)

Portsmouth used to make do with the instantly identifiable moon and crescent – and that still appears on their shirts, but Pompey’s powers that be went and inducted the club into the circular squad by unveiling a commercial-friendly roundel in 2018.

46. Mansfield Town

The Mansfield Town badge. (Image credit: Mansfield Town)

Have you ever wondered what prominent-chinned trailblazer Jimmy Hill would have looked like if he’d been a stag? What do you mean ‘No’? Well, Mansfield’s badge has the answer anyway.

45. Charlton Athletic

The Charlton Athletic badge. (Image credit: Charlton Athletic)

Charlton cottoned onto circular badges before they were cool (or, given their ubiquity these days, while they were cool); used almost continuously since 1968, this is one of the oldest crests in English football.

44. Sheffield United

The Sheffield United badge. (Image credit: Sheffield United)

Sheffield is the Steel City – and those are two serious-looking blades on the badge of … the Blades. While not adopted until 1977, the crest was designed by club legend Jimmy Hagan 20 years earlier.

43. Gillingham

The Gillingham badge. (Image credit: Gillingham)

We’re not sure what the horse has done to end up behind bars, but it should be released immediately for having an insanely cool mane (tilt your head to the right).

42. Morecambe

The Morecambe badge. (Image credit: Morecambe)

Have you ever tried your shrimp served with freshly cut roses? Well, that seems to be what’s on the menu up on the Lancashire coast. It makes a change from chicken Balti pie…

41. Bristol Rovers

The Bristol Rovers badge. (Image credit: Bristol Rovers)

Managers can sometimes have trouble getting their message across – but how many of them have thought about outsourcing training to a sword-wielding pirate like the shadowy seafarer dominating Bristol Rovers’ crest?

40. Tottenham Hotspur

The Tottenham Hotspur badge. (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham’s badge has been subjected to the meme treatment plenty in the past, reduced to a chicken trying to balance on a beach ball – which is a bit harsh, because that’s quite clearly a football.

39. Plymouth Argyle

The Plymouth Argyle badge. (Image credit: Plymouth Argyle)

Plymouth’s ‘Pilgrims’ nickname comes from the fact the Devon city was the Mayflower’s last port of call before leaving England for the New World. Obviously, that’s the mayflower on their crest – although that doesn’t look much like sea beneath it.

38. Doncaster Rovers

The Doncaster Rovers badge. (Image credit: Doncaster Rovers)

Doncaster is a Roman town, so you could be forgiven for thinking that’s a Roman centurion, but look closer and you’ll see it’s, in fact, a Viking – a nod to the fact the longship-sailing Scandinavians also settled in the area.

37. Bradford City

The Bradford City badge. (Image credit: Bradford City )

Bradford’s shirt colours of claret and amber, a unique combination among the 92, will always make them stand out – but in case that wasn’t enough, they can also boast a levitating bantam (not a regular chicken) on their badge.

36. Watford

The Watford badge. (Image credit: Watford)

It’s undergone a few stages of evolution, but Watford’s crest has followed the same broad design – centred on the Hertfordshire Hart – since 1978. And it’s a good 'un, but it’s not a patch on their badge from 1974 to 1977 (opens in new tab)…

35. West Bromwich Albion

The West Bromwich Albion badge. (Image credit: West Bromwich Albion)

West Brom refreshed their badge in 2006 and did a pretty good job with it, adding the club’s name for the first time and keeping the hawthorn branch-perching thrush (who looks absolutely delighted, it must be said).

34. Leyton Orient

The Leyton Orient badge. (Image credit: Leyton Orient)

There are three Welsh clubs in the 92, but none of their badges look as Welsh as Leyton Orient’s. Only, those red creatures aren’t dragons; they’re wyverns – two-legged dragons as seen on the City of London coat of arms.

33. Carlisle United

The Carlisle United badge. (Image credit: Carlisle United)

Carlisle’s badge-dwelling wyverns appear to have a much tougher job on their, er, claws than Orient’s, trying to stop the Cumbrian town’s castle from collapsing. Hang on in there, guys!

32. Manchester City

The Manchester City badge. (Image credit: Manchester City)

It would be easy to label City’s badge generic, but the five-time Premier League champions’ crest since 2016 is a modern take on a design first used in the 70s (and it’s quite aesthetically-pleasing, to be fair).

31. Swindon Town

The Swindon Town badge. (Image credit: Swindon Town)

Seeing as the town is entwined with the history of the Great Western Railway, it’s only right that a steam locomotive takes pride of place on Swindon’s gilded crest – which overwhelmingly won a supporters vote in 2007.

30. Preston North End