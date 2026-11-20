Paramount+ is back with a huge Black Friday deal perfect for football fans based in the United States.

You can now get two months of Paramount+ for just $2.99/month. That applies both to the Essential Tier ($8.99/mo) and Premium Tier ($13.99/mo)

Every subscription tier offers access to Europe’s premier competition, the Champions League. On top of that, you’ll also get access to the Europa League, Conference League, Serie A, the Scottish Premiership, and the EFL.

READ MORE: How to watch Champions League: Full Streaming Guide

With the 2026/27 season only getting started, it’s an unbeatable opportunity to grab a subscription before the season wraps up.

Today's best Paramount+ deal

Save 79% Paramount+ Premium: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Paramount+ Premium is usually $13.99 a month, and for just $2.99, you get ad-free streaming of every Champions League, Europa League and Conference League game, plus a load of EFL coverage and top sports, including UFC numbered events and PGA Tour golf. The price returns to $13.99 after the 2-month discount, but you can cancel at anytime.

Why get Paramount+ for the Champions League now?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paramount+ is the exclusive home of the Champions League in the US, meaning you won't want to miss out on a moment of the action!

The League Phase is fast approaching its conclusion, with places in the knockout stages still up for grabs. Giants like Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona are battling for qualification, while fascinating underdog stories from clubs like Viking FK and Como are adding another layer of intrigue to this year's competition.

With another 117 games to stream live between Matchday 5 and the final, there's never been a better time to take advantage of the Paramount+ deal for just $2.99.

Don't miss a moment. Sign up and catch every game live on Paramount+!

What if I'm travelling abroad? Can I still access the Paramount+ deal?

You need a VPN!

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