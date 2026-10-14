The ultimate piece of Lionel Messi memorabilia is going up for auction – and you can actually own it

After a breathtaking final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022, Argentina triumphed over France on penalties, securing their first World Cup win in 36 years - finally crowning Lionel Messi’s legendary career.

The emotional celebrations that followed produced some of the most enduring imagery in modern sports history, none more famous than Messi being hoisted above the crowd, like Diego Maradona before him, kissing and raising the FIFA World Cup trophy.

That image went on to become the most-liked post in the history of Instagram.

World Cup replica trophy kissed by Lionel Messi goes up for action

Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez with their individual trophies after winning the 2022 World Cup final with Argentina. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The trophy at the centre of that record-breaking post wasn’t the official FIFA version. It was actually a high-quality replica that had made its way from the stands down onto the pitch. And now, that piece of unique footballing memorabilia is going under the hammer at auction.

At a landmark event for sports collectors, Richmond Auctions has announced that this famous replica trophy will headline their inaugural Sports Memorabilia Auction on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The replica World Cup trophy signed by Argentina players going up for auction (Image credit: MatchFit)

During the post-match celebrations in Qatar, this specific trophy was passed from champion to champion for 45 minutes. It was part of the Argentina team's jubilating and was even signed by eight members of the squad before the night ended.

The item's lore boasts the autographs of final goalscorer Angel Di Maria, alongside Lautaro Martinez, Leandro Paredes, and Guido Rodriguez.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At auction, the winning bidder will also receive a 2022 Panini Instant Lionel Messi #118 FIFA World Cup Qatar card, flawlessly graded as a PSA 10 GEM MINT. The card captures Messi holding the replica trophy, tying the physical collectible to the moment it commemorates.

The wider auction features over 360 lots, including a highly coveted 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card and a rare 1-of-10 Michael Jordan autograph card. For football fans and memorabilia collectors, the chance to own the golden prize lifted and kissed by Messi in his grandest hour is an incredible opportunity.

The auction is scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm GMT on November 7. To view the replica and register to bid, visit Richmond Auctions.