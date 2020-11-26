Diego Maradona News and Features
Date of birth: October 30, 1960
Died: November 25, 2020
Instagram: @maradona
Club(s): Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, Newell's Old Boys
Widely regarded as one of the greatest ever footballers, he wowed from the day he nutmegged an opponent on debut aged 16. Having almost joined Sheffield United as a teenager, he moved to Europe with Barcelona but it was at Napoli he shone, winning two Serie A titles and three cups in seven seasons. Those years coincided with the 1986 World Cup, where he captained Argentina to glory with the aid of his 'Hand of God' goal against England. Tragically, Maradona died at the end of 2020, aged just 60. The world mourned the loss of one of the joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.
Latest about Diego Maradona
2020 in football: The year in photos
By Mark White
The most poignant, iconic and fantastically-timed photos of an indescribable year in the beautiful game
Ranked! The 10 best Barcelona sides ever
By Mark White
Delving into the depths of the Blaugrana from Rivaldo to Ronaldinho, Maradona to Messi
Diego Maradona: How our celebration of the legend's bizarre life became an unintended eulogy
By James Andrew
We've devoted 11 pages to Diego Maradona in the latest issue of FourFourTwo to mark his 60th birthday. The untold stories we uncovered will now stand as a reflection on his legacy instead, writes FFT editor James Andrew
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.