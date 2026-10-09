Friday Football Quiz, episode 136: Can you get 20 correct answers?

That's right, folks. It's another Friday Football Quiz from FourFourTwo.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 135

As the extended international break comes to an end, we're shifting gear back to the bread and butter, the meat and drink, of the club game. To usher in the weekend, here's our latest Friday Football Quiz.

You know how it works. We've got 20 questions straight-up and your challenge is to answer them all. The Friday Football Quiz isn't complicated by a time limit, so get stuck in and go for accuracy over speed.

Our collection of football quizzes is getting bigger and bigger every day, and it's all courtesy of Kwizly. We've dug out some of our favourites for you to have a go at after taking on the Friday Football Quiz, and they'll test your knowledge of football up and down England, all over Europe, and around the world.

Still pining for the World Cup? As club football returns, we've got some quizzes to take you back to the summer and summers past. Here are a couple with English connections. First, can you name every team to have beaten England at the World Cup? Next, can you name every Premier League player ever to have won the World Cup?

Lionel Messi has now left the international stage and Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have gone with him. Could they both have gone with more dignity? Not for us to say. We're waving them off with our Messi or Ronaldo quiz - it's a simple multiple choice affair that presents some facts and asks you to pick the correct player.

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Football is nothing if not a vast network of the little things. The true joys of the experience can be found in the details, so we've picked out some quizzes you might enjoy if football curios are your thing. Our football club names quiz might float your boat if you're an enjoyer of unusual handles from around the world. Alternatively, naming the nationalities of these Premier League players is a nice combination of obscure details and proximity to home.

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We've got plenty of crosswords to be getting on with too. The latest is FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 73, which has clues on lions, tigers and bears. Subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club – our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.