Virgil van Dijk News and Features
Date of birth: 8 July, 1991
Instagram: @virgilvandijk
Clubs: Groningen, Celtic, Southampton, Liverpool
Transfer fee: £75 million
After coming close to dying from appendicitis and a kidney infection as a 20-year-old at Groningen - and after being rejected by Ajax - he had successful spells at Celtic and Southampton. Identified by Jurgen Klopp as the man to build Liverpool's defence around and a £75 million world-record fee for a defender was justified as he won the Champions League and UEFA player of the year award in 2019. Captained Holland to the final of the Nations League in 2019.
Latest about Virgil van Dijk
Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation
RANKED! FourFourTwo's top 30 men's footballers in the world 2020
By FourFourTwo Staff
With votes from 128 journalists in 102 countries, FourFourTwo crowns the best footballer in the world
Liverpool have had to abandon their transfer strategy in signing Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak - but both moves make sense
By Richard Jolly
Liverpool have exercised patience and pragmatism in the transfer market under Klopp in previous windows, but their desperate defensive acquisitions were necessary
Ranked! The 10 best centre-backs in the world
Lists Find out which stoppers come up trumps in our run-down of the greatest central defenders on the planet
FIFA 21 TOTY: Defenders and midfielders' ratings revealed
By Mark White
FIFA 21 The FIFA 21 Team of the Year is slowly being revealed - with the midfield maestros next on the list
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils rejected Virgil van Dijk in favour of Victor Lindelof
By FourFourTwo Staff
Charlie Austin claims that the Dutchman could have moved to Old Trafford
