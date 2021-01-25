Virgil van Dijk News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: 8 July, 1991
Instagram: @virgilvandijk
Clubs: Groningen, Celtic, Southampton, Liverpool
Transfer fee: £75 million

After coming close to dying from appendicitis and a kidney infection as a 20-year-old at Groningen - and after being rejected by Ajax - he had successful spells at Celtic and Southampton. Identified by Jurgen Klopp as the man to build Liverpool's defence around and a £75 million world-record fee for a defender was justified as he won the Champions League and UEFA player of the year award in 2019. Captained Holland to the final of the Nations League in 2019.

Premier League 100

Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation

FFT Top 30

RANKED! FourFourTwo's top 30 men's footballers in the world 2020

By FourFourTwo Staff

With votes from 128 journalists in 102 countries, FourFourTwo crowns the best footballer in the world

Liverpool have had to abandon their transfer strategy in signing Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak - but both moves make sense

By Richard Jolly

Liverpool have exercised patience and pragmatism in the transfer market under Klopp in previous windows, but their desperate defensive acquisitions were necessary

Liverpool set for centre-back pairing No12 for West Ham trip after Matip injury

By PA Staff

Southampton v Liverpool – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium

What are Jurgen Klopp’s options as Liverpool’s defensive crisis continues?

By PA Staff

Liverpool v Manchester United – Premier League – Anfield

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool would have to pay ‘crazy money’ to sign new defender

By PA Staff

Best centre-backs defenders world

Ranked! The 10 best centre-backs in the world

Lists Find out which stoppers come up trumps in our run-down of the greatest central defenders on the planet

FIFA 21 TOTY

FIFA 21 TOTY: Defenders and midfielders' ratings revealed

By Mark White

FIFA 21 The FIFA 21 Team of the Year is slowly being revealed - with the midfield maestros next on the list

Virgil van Dijk

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils rejected Virgil van Dijk in favour of Victor Lindelof

By FourFourTwo Staff

Charlie Austin claims that the Dutchman could have moved to Old Trafford

David Alaba

Liverpool transfer news: Reds plotting move for Real Madrid target David Alaba

By FourFourTwo Staff

The versatile Bayern Munich player is set to leave the Champions League holders on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer

