Friday Football Quiz, episode 141: Can you get 20 correct answers?

It's Friday the Thirteenth and we have the Camp Crystal Lake of weekly trivia challenges to give you a scare. It's the new FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 140

As we arrive at the mid-point of November and the start of another international break, we have a new Friday Football Quiz to keep you occupied for a few minutes.

It's an easy proposition. The Friday Football Quiz comprises 20 football trivia questions and doesn't have a time limit.

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes to keep you going through the international break and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. After this week's Friday Football Quiz, why not have a crack at some of these recommended quizzes?

First, you might enjoy a short trip down memory lane to the scorching days of June and July. The world of football descended on the United States, Canada and Mexico, with 16 venues hosting matches. But can you name every World Cup 2026 stadium all these months later?

For some visual fun, we have a new football club badges quiz with a twist. We've stripped some famous crests back to tiny squares to limit the identifying details and puzzle the mind. How many of them can you still identify?

Get FourFourTwo's Ultimate Football Quiz Book $17.99 View

Are you an expert when it comes to any or all of this season's promoted clubs in England's top division? We have bespoke quizzes just for you, covering Ipswich Town, Hull City and Coventry City in the Premier League. If you get into the high scores on more than one of those, be sure to let us know.

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We like crosswords too. The latest is FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 78, which has clues on myths, legends and Germans. Subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club – our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.