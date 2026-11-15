Pre-Match Poser no.53: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Can you tell us the answer to this quiz question?

Only 10 managers have ever had it. Brian Clough was the first, Sir Alex Ferguson was the longest, Sean Dyche and Eddie Howe were the last Englishmen, and Mikel Arteta is one of three Arsenal managers. What are we talking about?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week when we reach the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – for now, here's the answer to last week's poser…



Q. Tell us a player who could appear on this list and why: Jens Lehmann, Rogerio Ceni, Antonios Nikopolidis and David Seaman.



A. Yes, they’re all goalkeepers, but that’s not integral: they’re all players who earned their first Ballon d’Or nomination after the age of 30: Seaman in 1996 (aged 33), Nikopolidis in 2004 (aged 33), Lehmann in 2006 (aged 36) and Ceni in 2007 (aged 34).

You could’ve had Teddy Sheringham (33, 1999), Marco Materazzi (33, 2006) or Antonio Di Natale (33, 2010) – or if you really wanted a goalkeeper, Andreas Kopke, who was 34 when he got the nod after Germany won Euro 96.

If this week's Pre-Match Poser has whetted your trivia appetite, here are some recommended quizzes to try out next, courtesy of Kwizly.

First up, we have a challenging picture quiz. We've cropped some famous football club badges as far as they can go while remaining recognisable, but how recognisable are they? Can you still identify them in our cropped badges quiz?

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Since we're in the international break, how about a couple of World Cup-related quizzes? 2026 was the 18th World Cup since the creation of the Ballon d'Or, meaning there are 18 answers to get when we ask you to name every player to have won the Ballon d'Or in a World Cup year. For fresher memories, can you name every World Cup 2026 stadium?

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We have crosswords, too. Try your hand at our latest in the form of FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 78, where you'll find clues on myths, legends, Germans and much more.

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