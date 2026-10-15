Quickfire Quiz 224: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Morning. New FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz? You've got it. 10 football trivia questions and just 90 seconds to answer them all.
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes
FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's begin by asking you to tell us every player ever to have been shown three red cards in a single Premier League season and name every sponsor of the EFL Trophy.
Here's a fun one for fans of football at the truly elite level over the past couple of decades. Each of our questions has just two options to choose between: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?
One of our newest quizzes is a challenge to name the top goalscorers of all 20 teams in the Premier League in 2016-17. How many of the division's leading goal-getters can you remember from 10 years ago?
Next, we want you to name every player to have won the World Cup while playing for a Premier League club and every Premier League player with 100 or more senior international caps.
Last but not least, how's your supporter culture knowledge? Our fanzines quiz will challenge you to connect 20 football fanzines with the English clubs they serve or served.
We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!
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Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
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