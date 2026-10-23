Quickfire Quiz 230: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Why always the FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz? We have 10 tricky football trivia questions for you, and just 90 seconds to get them all.

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FourFourTwo has more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. Let's start you off with our biggest ever quiz and a huge 30-minute time limit. Can you name every team ever to have competed in the Champions League?

Here's another big beast and it's all about the players who've had the very best days in front of goal in England's top flight. Can you name every player ever to have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League?

Our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds will test your knowledge of the streets, stands and stadiums that help to make the beautiful game what it is. We'll be clear about this from the start: You're going to need to really know your stuff to get all of these.

All the way down at the bottom of the world, the new Australian season is now underway and it promises to be as exciting as ever. But can you name every team competing in the A-League Men in 2026-27?

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Finally, get stuck into our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds. Can you answer all of our questions about the cathedrals of the game?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!