Quickfire Quiz 231: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Let's get the football trivia week started with another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz. You know how this works: 10 tricky questions and a total of 90 seconds to answer them all.

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. We'll begin by testing your knowledge of a prodigal Premier League original. Can you ace this quiz about Coventry City in the Premier League?

The Sky Blues feature in just one of these three, as we dive into top-flight history from 30, 20 and 10 years ago. Can you remember the top goalscorer of all 20 Premier League teams in 1996-97, in 2006-07, and in 2016-17?

Those four are tough enough but here's one for the real English football experts. Our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds has questions about the stadiums, stands and streets that make up the bricks and mortar of the game. How many of them can you answer?

We also want you to name every title sponsor of the EFL Trophy in its entire history and every player ever to have been sent off three times in a single Premier League season. If you can find any overlap between those two quizzes, be sure to let us know!

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Room for one more? Of course there is. Let's keep it light by asking you to name every nation ever to have beaten England in a World Cup match. That includes both knocking them out and beating them in the group stage, so it really is fun for all the family.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!