Luis Suarez News and Features

Date of birth: January 24, 1987

Instagram: @luissuarez9

Clubs: Nacional, Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona

Country: Uruguay

Signing fee: £65million

Known as much for a string of controversies as he is his footballing prowess. Has been suspended for biting on three separate occasions - once in the Premier League on the arm of Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic. Suarez was also found guilty of racially abusing Patrice Evra while at Liverpool. But he has enjoyed a glittering career, winning the Champions League amongst his 18 trophies. Is Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer.