Luis Suarez News and Features
Date of birth: January 24, 1987
Instagram: @luissuarez9
Clubs: Nacional, Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona
Country: Uruguay
Signing fee: £65million
Known as much for a string of controversies as he is his footballing prowess. Has been suspended for biting on three separate occasions - once in the Premier League on the arm of Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic. Suarez was also found guilty of racially abusing Patrice Evra while at Liverpool. But he has enjoyed a glittering career, winning the Champions League amongst his 18 trophies. Is Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer.
Latest about Luis Suarez
Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation
Ranked! The Premier League's 11 best deadline day deals EVER
Posted
Deadline Day It's Internet Land's big day of giddy excitement and ludicrous ambitions. These deals prove why...
European round-up: Record-breaking season still on for ruthless Atletico
By Tom Hancock
All of the top stories from around Europe
Ranked! The 10 best strikers in the world
Posted
From the prolific to the all-rounded, let’s order the hottest hitmen on the planet right now
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.