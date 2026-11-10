Quickfire Quiz 242: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz time. We've put 90 seconds on the clock and loaded up 10 trivia questions to take a swing at.

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Here are some of our favourites, starting with a trio of quizzes about promoted trio Ipswich Town, Hull City and Coventry City in the Premier League.

If you know your stuff when it comes to the history of the Premier League, you'll be able to handle these without much trouble. Can you name every team to have conceded eight or more goals in a Premier League match and every player ever to have been sent off three times in a single Premier League season?

Here's a more visual quiz for Premier League nuts. We've picked out some photographs of major historical moments in the top division. All we want you to do in our Premier League Years picture quiz is tell us which seasons those photos were taken in.

Next, we're celebrating Harry Kane's coronation as the best footballer in the world with a quiz about every fourth golden ball. Can you identify the winner of the Ballon d'Or in every World Cup year since 1958? There are 18 players to name.

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Lastly for now, how about a line-up quiz? Back in 2017, Paris Saint-Germain took a big lead into the second leg of a Champions League tie against Barcelona and went on to lose 6-1 on the night. Can you remember PSG's starting line-up from that famous turnaround?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!