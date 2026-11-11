Quickfire Quiz 243: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Another day, another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz to have a crack at. There are 10 football trivia questions to answer and a time limit of just 90 seconds.

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Here, we'll point you in the direction of a few of our recent favourites to keep those quiz muscles pumping after today's quickfire burst of trivia fun.

Let's begin in the managerial realm. Trophies are the name of the game and it's possible to identify a gaffer from the honours they've won since their days in the dugout began. Can you identify these managers from their honours lists?

There might be one or two of those in our Premier League Years picture quiz. It couldn't be simpler. We've grabbed photographs of a selection of noteworthy Premier League moments and memories. All you need to do is tell us which seasons those photographs were taken in.

Here's a free answer for the next quiz. Harry Kane became the 18th player to win the Ballon d'Or in a World Cup year, a sequence that began all the way back in 1958. Can you name all of the others?

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Finally, we have a new one for experts in football club branding. If you know your club and country crests, the typical badge quiz might not be much of a test. This should be a bit tougher: Can you identify these football team badges from just a tiny square of each one?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!