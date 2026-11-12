Quickfire Quiz 244: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Morning. Another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz? You got it. 10 tricky football trivia questions and a 90-second time limit. Go!

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FourFourTwo has tons more football quizzes, and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. We've picked out some of our recent big-hitters, so if you want to carry on quizzin' then here's what you need to keep going.

England captain Harry Kane did it this year. 17 players did it before him, one every four years since 1958. What are we talking about? Players who have won the Ballon d'Or in a World Cup year, that's what. Can you name them all?

Next, we have a new cropped football club badges quiz to wrap your eyeballs around. It's a challenging one. We've snipped each one down to a tiny square and your task is to identify them from the details that remain. If you really know your stuff, you'll get them all.

Here's one that's all about the gaffers. Every honours list in the managerial world is unique, a fingerprint, in a way that's not necessarily true of players. Can you identify these managers from their honours lists?

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Just for fun, we picked a handful of our favourite iconic top-flight moments of the last 35 years. Using only a photograph of each one, we want you to tell us which season each of them happened in. That's the challenge of our Premier League Years picture quiz.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!