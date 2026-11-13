Quickfire Quiz 245: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

The time has come for the final FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz of the week. You know the drill. 10 football trivia questions. 90 seconds to answer them all.

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FourFourTwo has a lot more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. After tackling today's Quickfire Quiz, here are some of our recent favourites and top recommendations to kill some time on the last working day of the week. In your breaks, obviously.

First up, it's our Premier League Years picture quiz. We chose some legendary Premier League moments and memories, and dug out a photograph of each one. All you need to do is figure out which season each one of those photos was taken in.

Now you've got your visual eye in, here's another picture quiz with a difference. Can you identify these club and country badges even after they've been shorn of all but 10,000 pixels and presented out of context? Let's find out – we reckon that's manageable quiz for experts but a tough challenge otherwise.

Fans of the Premier League's three promoted clubs, your attention please. We have bespoke quizzes for each of them, with questions focusing on Ipswich Town, Hull City and Coventry City in the Premier League.

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And let's finish on a series of clashes between two recently retired international footballers whose rivalry goes back decades. All of the questions carry just two possible answers. You need to pick the right one: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!