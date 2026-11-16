Quickfire Quiz 246: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Let's kickstart the quizzing day with a brand new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz. The format's as simple as it gets: 90 seconds to answer 10 football trivia questions.

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FourFourTwo has a ton more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. After showing today's Quickfire Quiz who's boss, you might like to try some more. Here are some of our recent favourites and we can recommend each and every one of them.

The world of international football recently lost no fewer than 13 Ballon d'Or awards from its active roll of honour, thanks to the retirement of two big hitters. They are the two halves of a feted football rivalry, but how much do you know about these famous foes? Pick the right one: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

How about a couple of World Cup quizzes? First, can you name every player to have won the World Cup and Champions League since 1992? Next, can you name all 16 stadiums that hosted matches at World Cup 2026?

We've had a few badge quizzes over the years but here's one with a difference. The club and country crests in our cropped badge quiz have been cut down to the bare bones. Can you still identify which team each one belongs to?

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Here's one more for luck, and managers' triumphs are the order of the day. Unlike players, their bosses stand alone and can have unique silverware fingerprints. Can you name a selection of gaffering greats from their managerial honours alone?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!