Quiz! Can you identify the nations where these World Cup stars were born?

In the latest FourFourTwo quiz, we're putting the spotlight on international football with the November break just around the corner. Many of the players who will be involved this month also represented their countries at the World Cup in the summer, but a handful of noteworthy stars play for teams other than their birth nations.

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That's really all there is to this new quiz. The players we'll be asking about were all called up for their national teams for World Cup 2026 but were actually born in other places. All you need to do is identify which countries they were born in and tap it into the answer box.

There are 20 players to name in total and we're feeling generous, so there's no time limit to worry about.

FourFourTwo has a huge collection of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Fancy trying some more? Here's one: There have been 18 World Cups since the creation of the Ballon d'Or. Can you name the Ballon d'Or winner in each of those World Cup years including 2026?

The Ballon d'Or is done and dusted for the year but the European club competitions are just hitting the mid-point of the league phase. Have you been paying attention? Let's find out. Can you name every team competing in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season?

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There's a rich seam of Premier League trivia just waiting for your attention and the freshest of all is our Premier League Picture Quiz. We've selected some photographs of our favourite and most famous moments from the top division in the last 35 years and we want you to tell us which season they were taken in.

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 77 features clues on tricks, trequartistas and Trents. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.