Quiz! Can you identify these stars of World Cup 2002?

24 years ago, Brazil rolled into Yokohama to win the World Cup for the fifth time. World Cup 2002, memorable for a whole host of reasons, is drifting off with the sands of time, and the players who created its biggest moments look just a little bit different now. If you've got a good memory for faces, this FourFourTwo quiz is for you.

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This World Cup 2002 quiz is a strictly visual affair. We've picked out some of the stars of the show and we simply want to know whether you can apply a name to each of their photographs. That's it. There's no funny business here; it's just a straightforward recognition.

There are 20 players to name in all and there's no time limit, so you can have a good look at these boys and name the men they became.

FourFourTwo has a hefty collection of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. We'll start you off with a couple of line-up quizzes to find out how many players you can name from these classic matches involving Liverpool in 2009 and future Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

Here's another. We've just had the announcement of the latest winner of the Ballon d'Or and we marked the occasion with a quiz about football's biggest individual accolade. There have been 18 World Cups since the creation of the Ballon d'Or. Can you name the Ballon d'Or winner in each of those World Cup years?

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Lastly for now, turn that frown and the rest of your head upside-down because we're off to Australia and New Zealand, where the new season is well underway. But are you watching? If so, you'll be able to name every team competing in the A-League Men in 2026-27.

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 77 features clues on tricks, trequartistas and Trents. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.