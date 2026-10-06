Quiz! Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

It's football's greatest individual rivalry of the modern era. Lionel Messi will look back on an incredible career as one of the greatest footballers there's ever been, while Cristiano Ronaldo has been a performance machine for more than two decades. This FourFourTwo quiz simply asks: Messi or Ronaldo?

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Messi might have the edge when it comes to the World Cup and Ballon d'Or, but there are plenty of records and achievements that have been a close-run thing over the years. Ronaldo, presumably, takes great pride in the ones where he's come out on top.

There are 10 questions in this very straightforward multiple choice quiz. All you need to do is pick Messi or Ronaldo. There's no time limit, so don't rush it. There might be a few surprises.

FourFourTwo has a big vault of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. First, we've got a crossover between international football and a league where Ronaldo played but Messi didn't. Can you name every player with 100+ international caps to have also played in the Premier League?

Supporter culture expertise is required for this next quiz, which asks which clubs were served by these fanzines. More about the playing side? Here's one about the nationalities of 20 players in the Premier League.

The rich global tapestry of football has a great many benefits, of course, and one of the most trivial but enjoyable is the weird and wonderful club names that have popped up around the world. Can you tell us which countries these brilliantly named football clubs are from?

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